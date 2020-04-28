Vaping alert: Study shows maternal nicotine exposure risk

While the careful use of vaping products and e-cigarettes can help to transition people away from regular cigarettes, there are concerns in relation to people using such products long-term
. In addition, there are cases of some people (particularly younger members of society) turning to such products despite never having smoked before. With this latter point, the availability of flavoured products has been highlighted as a concern
.
Three new research papers highlight new concerns linked to the use of vaping products and e-cigarettes.
Animal study suggests maternal nicotine exposure during breast feeding can affect offspring
This study shows hat maternal nicotine exposure during breastfeeding could be linked to problems with skull and face development. According to lead researcher Dr. James Cray
: "Unlike many other studies, we isolated the common constituent of cigarettes, vaping technologies and many nicotine replacement therapies to specifically understand how nicotine by itself might alter development."
He adds that: "Our findings suggest that mothers who vape while breastfeeding are likely exposing their infants to nicotine and that this can disturb growth much like cigarette exposure."
The research is published in
the FASEB Journal
, with the research paper titled "Maternal Nicotine Exposure During Lactation Alters Craniofacial Development."
E-cigarette liquid found to affect lung tissue repair process; inhibiting nicotine receptors may help
With the second study, scientists have discovered that the tissue repair process can be adversely affected
and lead to scarring inside the lungs in relation to e-cigarette use. Furthermore, vaping is known to cause lung tissue injuries. The new study, conducted in cell cultures, found that inhibiting a specific nicotinic receptor may help promote the death of overactive fibroblast cells and slow scar formation (fibrosis).
Say no to vaping? Blood pressure rises in young non-smokers
With the third piece of research, nicotine based e-cigarettes have been shown to cause increases in heart rate and blood pressure in young people. The evidence indicates
that such health issues continue after a vaping session has ended. This finding relates to an assessment of lower muscle sympathetic nerve activity, which provides a direct measurement of nerve traffic to blood vessels. These are vessels that quickly responds to changes in blood pressure.