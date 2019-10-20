It may be easier to obtain insurance these days (as reflected by a myriad of digital startups) and there is a greater diversity of insurance products available. However, this doesn’t mean that everyone can afford insurance or can find the right product or gives the issue of insurance the attention it deserves.
According to new data
, the U.S. national uninsured rate is growing, up to 8.5 percent in 2018
from 7.9 percent in 2017. Data collated by the personal-finance website WalletHub looks at 2019's Uninsured Rates by City and by State.
For the analysis, WalletHub
has looked at data relating to 548 U.S. cities and the 50 states. The analysis extends to sub-examinations according to age range, ethnicity and income level.
This shows the U.S. States with lowest uninsured rates to be:
1. Massachusetts
2. Vermont
3. Hawaii
4. Rhode Island
5. Minnesota
6. Iowa
7. Connecticut
8. New York
9. Michigan
10. Wisconsin
In contrast, the U.S. States with highest uninsured rates are:
41. Arizona
42. North Carolina
43. Idaho
44. Nevada
45. Mississippi
46. Alaska
47. Florida
48. Georgia
49. Oklahoma
50. Texas
With the data signalling that Texas has the worst rates for insurance, with almost 18 percent of the population not covered.
Data was drawn from U.S. Census Bureau data. In terms of the metrics used to compile the data, this video provides an insight:
With U.S. cities, the top three with the best insurance rates are: Newton, MA; San Ramon, CA; and Fishers, IN.
Conversely, the three cities with the poorest rates of insurance are: Laredo, Brownsville, and Pharr. Each of these cities is in the state of Texas.
The disparate levels with the data indicates that the U.S. remains divided in terms of access to insurance, and suggests that further reforms are required.