By By Tim Sandle 50 mins ago in Health Insurance rates across the U.S. vary considerably by state, according to a new study from WalletHub. Concerningly the data also indicates a growing rise in the proportion of the country who are not insured. According to new data, the U.S. national uninsured rate is growing, up to 8.5 percent in 2018 from 7.9 percent in 2017. Data collated by the personal-finance website WalletHub looks at 2019's Uninsured Rates by City and by State. For the analysis, WalletHub has looked at data relating to 548 U.S. cities and the 50 states. The analysis extends to sub-examinations according to age range, ethnicity and income level. This shows the U.S. States with lowest uninsured rates to be: 1. Massachusetts 2. Vermont 3. Hawaii 4. Rhode Island 5. Minnesota 6. Iowa 7. Connecticut 8. New York 9. Michigan 10. Wisconsin In contrast, the U.S. States with highest uninsured rates are: 41. Arizona 42. North Carolina 43. Idaho 44. Nevada 45. Mississippi 46. Alaska 47. Florida 48. Georgia 49. Oklahoma 50. Texas With the data signalling that Texas has the worst rates for insurance, with almost 18 percent of the population not covered. Data was drawn from U.S. Census Bureau data. In terms of the metrics used to compile the data, this video provides an insight: With U.S. cities, the top three with the best insurance rates are: Newton, MA; San Ramon, CA; and Fishers, IN. Conversely, the three cities with the poorest rates of insurance are: Laredo, Brownsville, and Pharr. Each of these cities is in the state of Texas. The disparate levels with the data indicates that the U.S. remains divided in terms of access to insurance, and suggests that further reforms are required. It may be easier to obtain insurance these days (as reflected by a myriad of digital startups) and there is a greater diversity of insurance products available. However, this doesn't mean that everyone can afford insurance or can find the right product or gives the issue of insurance the attention it deserves.