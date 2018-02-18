U.S. states look to importing prescription drugs from Canada

By By Karen Graham 12 hours ago in Health Lawmakers in over two-thirds of the country's states have been considering ways to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, including importing them from Canada. This idea is taking on greater significance in light of Trump's failure to act on prices. And at the time, it didn't sit well with many people after Trump named a former pharmaceutical executive, Alex Azar, to be the secretary of health and human services. However, we must remember the federal government does not control drug prices, which are set by drug companies and are subject to costs and competition. However, in Trump's Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals/ Sellerstraße/Berlin-Wedding in Berlin-Mitte, Berlin (Germany) Miriam Guterland Pharmaceutical industry has close ties to government However, pharmaceutical companies in the United States have their fingers on the pulse of lawmakers on up to the president when it comes to the price of prescription drugs. According to the Since about 2003, the industry's political generosity have averaged about $30 million every election cycle, and traditionally, the industry has favored Republicans. There have only been two exceptions, 2008 and 2010. Then there are Open Secrets .Org According to the Senate Office of Public Records, last updated on January 24, 2018, the Pharmaceuticals/Health Products lobby spent $277,784,999 in 2017, using 1,480 lobbyists representing 385 clients. Looking at cheaper medications in Canada So with a strong lobby in Washington and little or no action from the Trump administration on bringing down drug prices in the U.S., According to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy, a total of 87 bills in 34 states all look to save money on prescription medications. Six states are considering bills that would allow drugs to be imported from Canada, where they cost an average 30 percent less than in the U.S. The use of an electronic medical prescription service. MC4 Army The political lines are not evident in the case for finding cheaper prices for medications. Take liberal Vermont, where lawmakers have revived a nearly 20-year-old proposal. Then, there is Republican-led Utah. Utah State Representative Norm Thurston wants the state to "flex its muscles" to get the government to do something. As for the ever-climbing price of drugs, Thurston said, "This is something that a red state like Utah could do. And it is catching on with other states, including West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Maryland.And as for the question of safety in buying drugs from Canada, proponents of the idea point out the pharmaceutical products sold in Canada are often made by the same companies making the same medications sold in the U.S. - So where's the problem?