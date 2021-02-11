By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health Invisibly recently conducted a survey in order to gain a deeper understanding of how well informed people are about the COVID-19 vaccines. This revealed that U.S. citizens are divided on their willingness to take the vaccine. In terms of There are also some who are not traditional 'anti-vaxxers' but who are concerned about the particular range of COVID-19 vaccines. Here 55 percent cited concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. This concern among the U.S. population is divided by 18 percent being worried about side effects; with 15 percent expressing a lack of trust the government. Furthermore, 22 percent carry the belief that the vaccine is too new and want to wait to see how it works. Perhaps the most findings are with political leanings of respondents. With this, 71 percent who identified as a strong Republican supporters said they probably will not get a COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, 62 percent who identified as leaning towards supporting the Republican Party said they probably will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. In contrast, 21 percent who identified as a strong Democrat said they will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To add this, 33 percent who identified as a lean Democrat said they probably will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. For the political neutrals, 54 percent of Independents said they probably will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. In essence, the data indicates that 71 percent of strong Republicans probably will not get the vaccine, at the time point measured, whereas 79 percent of strong Democrats probably will. While this figure may shift as time moves on, it shows a problem within the U.S. society that something that should be based on sound science has become skewed along political party leanings. What is interesting that the divide, captured from the survey , is the extent to which it is drawn out along political lines. Another interesting figure is that 68 percent of people do not understand the eligibility criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, for those who are in line for the earlier rounds of vaccines, there is confusion as to where they will get the vaccine from.In terms of vaccine resistance , the survey found that 52 percent of those surveyed said they are unlikely or very unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine . The reasons for this will be more complex, ranging from confusion, through to a lack of awareness, and with the misinformed anti-vaxxers.There are also some who are not traditional 'anti-vaxxers' but who are concerned about the particular range of COVID-19 vaccines. Here 55 percent cited concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. This concern among the U.S. population is divided by 18 percent being worried about side effects; with 15 percent expressing a lack of trust the government. Furthermore, 22 percent carry the belief that the vaccine is too new and want to wait to see how it works.Perhaps the most findings are with political leanings of respondents. With this, 71 percent who identified as a strong Republican supporters said they probably will not get a COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, 62 percent who identified as leaning towards supporting the Republican Party said they probably will not get the COVID-19 vaccine.In contrast, 21 percent who identified as a strong Democrat said they will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To add this, 33 percent who identified as a lean Democrat said they probably will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. For the political neutrals, 54 percent of Independents said they probably will not get the COVID-19 vaccine.In essence, the data indicates that 71 percent of strong Republicans probably will not get the vaccine, at the time point measured, whereas 79 percent of strong Democrats probably will. While this figure may shift as time moves on, it shows a problem within the U.S. society that something that should be based on sound science has become skewed along political party leanings. More about Covid19, Vaccine, coronavirus More news from Covid19 Vaccine coronavirus