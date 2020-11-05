U.S. logs more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases for first time

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The United States reported 103,087 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total on record, It also marks the first time that the country—or any country in the world has documented more than 100,000 new cases in one day. The death toll has gone up by 14 percent nationwide over the past two weeks, and in 19 states, more new cases have been added over the past week than in any other week-long period of the pandemic. Particularly alarming is that the northeast section of the U.S. is beginning to see an increase in new cases after seemingly getting the virus under control. One expert said that Wednesday's number was "the completely foreseeable consequence of not taking pandemic management seriously." Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said last Sunday that in his view, "the inflection point will be Thanksgiving," when states could start seeing exponential growth, reports Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, echoing comments from other health officials across the country says that in the 86 days left until January 20, 2021, about 100,000 more Americans will likely die from the virus if the nation doesn’t shift course. Dr. Leana Wen, a public health expert at George Washington University said: “Where we are is in an extremely dire place as a country. Every metric that we have is trending in the wrong direction. This is a virus that will continue to escalate at an accelerated speed and that is not going to stop on its own.' As As of November 5, 2020, the number of documented coronavirus cases in the U.S. stands at 9,492,599, while the death toll has reached 233,767, according to Besides the extraordinarily high single-day number of cases for the country, several states also recorded record high daily numbers, including Texas, with 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths, per the Associated Press. The death toll has gone up by 14 percent nationwide over the past two weeks, and in 19 states, more new cases have been added over the past week than in any other week-long period of the pandemic. Particularly alarming is that the northeast section of the U.S. is beginning to see an increase in new cases after seemingly getting the virus under control.One expert said that Wednesday's number was "the completely foreseeable consequence of not taking pandemic management seriously." Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said last Sunday that in his view, "the inflection point will be Thanksgiving," when states could start seeing exponential growth, reports Axios. Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, echoing comments from other health officials across the country says that in the 86 days left until January 20, 2021, about 100,000 more Americans will likely die from the virus if the nation doesn’t shift course.Dr. Leana Wen, a public health expert at George Washington University said: “Where we are is in an extremely dire place as a country. Every metric that we have is trending in the wrong direction. This is a virus that will continue to escalate at an accelerated speed and that is not going to stop on its own.'As The Atlantic points out, regardless of who becomes our next president - when the smoke clears away - and as winter approaches and Inauguration Day arrives, it is deadly clear that the nation needs a leader who will listen to the health experts and apply needed preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.As of November 5, 2020, the number of documented coronavirus cases in the U.S. stands at 9,492,599, while the death toll has reached 233,767, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center. More about coronavirus, new cases in US, over 100K, deaths up 14, public health crisis coronavirus new cases in US over 100K deaths up 14 public health crisis