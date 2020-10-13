U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is highest in the developed world

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) came out with a series of articles on Monday that highlighted just how miserably the United States has failed in controlling the coronavirus pandemic. While many harder-hit countries were able to learn from their early virus peaks - resulting in their gaining control of, and bringing down death rates, the United States failed miserably, leaving the country in the “high mortality” category right from the start. The mortality rate in U.S. Early in the pandemic, according to one So far, Ecuador has seen more than 5,200 official coronavirus deaths, but thousands more are believed to have died JOSE SÁNCHEZ LINDAO, JOSE SANCHEZ LINDAO, AFP “After the first peak in early spring, US death rates from COVID-19 and from all causes remained higher than even countries with high COVID-19 mortality,” Excess deaths in U.S. The researchers explained that only 67 percent of those extra deaths were directly linked to COVID-19 on death certificates. The rest may have been misclassified or been due to disruptions in health care during the pandemic or other pandemic-related problems. The study also took into account factors such as a decline in fatal motor-vehicle accidents because there was less traffic on the roads, and increased deaths from delayed treatment for heart attacks and strokes. Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond said excess deaths occurred mainly in states that reopened earlier and experienced outbreaks that persisted into the summer, reports Health professionals check a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Doctor Ernesto Che Guevara Public Hospital in Marica, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on June 6, 2020 Mauro Pimentel, AFP “It’s one thing to look in the rearview mirror,” Woolf said. “Looking forward, it seems important for national leadership to recognize that easing restrictions in the midst of a national pandemic is just going to delay control of transmission and not only prolong the death toll, but the ripple effects on our economy.” Health, death, and economic tolls In the article, a team of psychiatrists point out that every single death, including the 250,000 excess deaths in the previous article, creates its own radius of devastation. “Each COVID-19 death leaves an estimated 9 family members bereaved,” the psychiatrists write. This “projects to an estimated 2 million bereaved individuals in the US.. “Thus, the effect of COVID-19 deaths on mental health will be profound.” How profound it will be on our mental health is already being felt, with spikes in prolonged grief disorders, increases in substance abuse, and general societal disruption. The researchers point out that this grim forecast doesn't account for the numbers of healthcare workers who witness first-hand the ravages of COVID-19 disease and deaths. The ordeal has taken a toll on the mental health of many seafarers -, Philippine Coastguard/AFP "In summary, a second wave of devastation is imminent, attributable to mental health consequences of COVID-19,” the psychiatrists write. “The magnitude of this second wave is likely to overwhelm the already frayed mental health system, leading to access problems, particularly for the most vulnerable persons.” In a Ezekiel Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, was "It’s quite clear that the United States has been worse than every other country, including high mortality countries, in responding to the outbreak,” Emanuel said. “That has produced tens of thousands, if not 100,000 deaths from Covid.” As Ars Technica notes, the U.S. is leading the world in the per capita number of coronavirus deaths, with just over 215,000. "It's quite clear that the United States has been worse than every other country, including high mortality countries, in responding to the outbreak," Emanuel said. "That has produced tens of thousands, if not 100,000 deaths from Covid."