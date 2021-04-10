U.S. COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in two weeks

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Surging cases in the Midwest helped push the number of daily U.S. infections to their highest in more than two weeks as the US added 81,769 new cases Friday, an increase of 12 percent. The seven-day average has risen for five consecutive weeks. "And in both of these states, there is concern about transmission in youth sports, both club sports as well as sports affiliated in schools," Walensky added. “What is happening in Michigan and Minnesota is similar to what we are seeing across the country: increasing reports of cases associated with youth sports,” Walensky said at a White House Covid-19 news briefing Friday, per The CDC director also highlighted an uptick in Covid-19 cases and emergency room visits among younger adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated. Johnson & Johnson vaccines Even as the U.S. is continuing to vaccinate as many people as possible, Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine will be extremely limited until federal regulators approve production at the Baltimore manufacturing plant with a pattern of quality-control lapses, the White House’s pandemic response coordinator said on Friday, according to the Vaccine allocations to various states are expected to plunge by 86 percent next week - a blow to governors across the country who were depending on the vaccine supplies. However, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the other two federally authorized vaccine manufacturers, could make up some of the shortfalls, say federal officials. “The last thing we wanted to hear about was we’re getting fewer vaccines,” Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, told reporters Friday. “We were hoping to ramp up as they’ve been promising.” In a statement, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, a Democrat, said, “We will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers’ arms as we would like.” He added, “As has been the case since the beginning of our vaccination effort, the X factor is supply, supply, supply.” Doses of Johnson & Johnson next week will drop severely in states: California will fall from 572,700 to 67,600 doses, Texas from 392,100 to 46,300, Florida from 313,200 to 37,000, and Virginia from 253,400 to 27,900. Midwestern states are being hit the hardest, particularly in Michigan and Minnesota, with new cases linked to the UK's B.1.1.7 variant, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday."And in both of these states, there is concern about transmission in youth sports, both club sports as well as sports affiliated in schools," Walensky added.“What is happening in Michigan and Minnesota is similar to what we are seeing across the country: increasing reports of cases associated with youth sports,” Walensky said at a White House Covid-19 news briefing Friday, per CNBC News. The CDC director also highlighted an uptick in Covid-19 cases and emergency room visits among younger adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated. Bloomberg is reporting that the U.S. recorded another 962 deaths on Friday, down for the second day in a row. The U.S. recorded 4 million vaccine doses on Friday, as the pace picked up again after the Easter and Passover holidays, according to its Vaccine Tracker.Even as the U.S. is continuing to vaccinate as many people as possible, Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine will be extremely limited until federal regulators approve production at the Baltimore manufacturing plant with a pattern of quality-control lapses, the White House’s pandemic response coordinator said on Friday, according to the New York Times. Vaccine allocations to various states are expected to plunge by 86 percent next week - a blow to governors across the country who were depending on the vaccine supplies. However, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the other two federally authorized vaccine manufacturers, could make up some of the shortfalls, say federal officials.“The last thing we wanted to hear about was we’re getting fewer vaccines,” Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, told reporters Friday. “We were hoping to ramp up as they’ve been promising.”In a statement, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, a Democrat, said, “We will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers’ arms as we would like.” He added, “As has been the case since the beginning of our vaccination effort, the X factor is supply, supply, supply.”Doses of Johnson & Johnson next week will drop severely in states: California will fall from 572,700 to 67,600 doses, Texas from 392,100 to 46,300, Florida from 313,200 to 37,000, and Virginia from 253,400 to 27,900. More about coronavirus, us cases surge, medwest cases, Johnson & Johnson vaccines, shortage of vaccine coronavirus us cases surge medwest cases Johnson Johnson vacc... shortage of vaccine