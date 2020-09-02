U.S. COVID-19 cases flaring in new 'Hot Spots' in Midwest

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The United States may be experiencing a new phase in the country’s coronavirus fight as any progress made in one state is repeatedly offset by infections in others, with little improvement overall. We just can't seem to get past these surges in the virus. The virus has settled into Midwestern states, including Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and the Dakotas. In the United States, Of course, there are a number of reasons behind the hit-and-miss surges of the virus across the country. But think about the fatigue, exhaustion and frustration Americans have been going through over the last seven or eight months. We have used gallons of hand sanitizers, millions of masks, and dealt with social isolation. All sorts of venues have been closed, from beaches to sports arenas, and beyond. We have relearned how to cook again, with restaurants closed and businesses have discovered it is more economical to have employees work from home. All the precautions we have taken do save lives, but they also add to the stress being felt by many people, confined for days indoors. So why the surge in new coronavirus cases? Are we reaching the point of not caring what happens? Bloomberg says that Americans are putting their guard down, and experts agree. “It’s going to be kind of this rolling fire, with certain flare-ups that occur in different parts of the country at different times,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. “This is a virus that’s established itself into the population.” Outbreaks are going to continue to crop up because many states still don’t have the ability to do widespread testing, tracing and isolating, Adalja said. “Until they have that capacity, they’re going to always run the risk of these chains of transmission getting started,” he said. “Until we get to the point of being able to do the simple public-health measures in all 50 states, we’re going to have this risk occurring and I do think we will periodically have these flares that occur in different states at different times.” With new coronavirus cases up about 5.0 percent across the country, based on a seven-day average, the number of states reporting new cases more than doubled, from 12 states a week ago to 26 states on Sunday, reports CNBC. We just can't seem to get past these surges in the virus. The virus has settled into Midwestern states, including Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and the Dakotas.In the United States, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 6,078,000 while deaths from the virus are closing in on 185,000.Of course, there are a number of reasons behind the hit-and-miss surges of the virus across the country. Bloomberg makes the astute observation that some of it may be political, or due to large events, like colleges and schools reopening, or the Sturgess motorcycle rally.But think about the fatigue, exhaustion and frustration Americans have been going through over the last seven or eight months. We have used gallons of hand sanitizers, millions of masks, and dealt with social isolation. All sorts of venues have been closed, from beaches to sports arenas, and beyond.We have relearned how to cook again, with restaurants closed and businesses have discovered it is more economical to have employees work from home. All the precautions we have taken do save lives, but they also add to the stress being felt by many people, confined for days indoors.So why the surge in new coronavirus cases? Are we reaching the point of not caring what happens? Bloomberg says that Americans are putting their guard down, and experts agree.“It’s going to be kind of this rolling fire, with certain flare-ups that occur in different parts of the country at different times,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. “This is a virus that’s established itself into the population.”Outbreaks are going to continue to crop up because many states still don’t have the ability to do widespread testing, tracing and isolating, Adalja said.“Until they have that capacity, they’re going to always run the risk of these chains of transmission getting started,” he said. “Until we get to the point of being able to do the simple public-health measures in all 50 states, we’re going to have this risk occurring and I do think we will periodically have these flares that occur in different states at different times.” More about coronavirus, hot spots in midwest, surge of cases, labor day weekenf coronavirus hot spots in midwest surge of cases labor day weekenf