Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health The U.S. CDC has announced new guidance for the rules post-vaccine administration, in terms of size of groups and masks. These differ to the rules in place for other nations. Taking the U.K, as an example, Looking at the CDC guidance, Dr. Elaine Hanh Le, Chief Medical Officer, at Healthline, tells Digital Journal: "The sooner we have protections against COVID-19, the sooner we can individually return to engaging with our loved ones. Now, we're seeing CDC recommendations that state that clearly." She adds: "Those who have received their full vaccine dosages and are at least two weeks out from the last dose can now be indoors and in close contact with their loved ones, but it's important to remember that there are caveats. The recommendation suggests that the indoor close contact is safe only when it is with those in your close social group and for those who are at low risk of severe COVID disease." How low risk is to be assessed is uncertain. With caveats, the medic notes: "It's still high risk to be in close contact with individuals who could become seriously ill if they contract COVID-19, but this is a big step toward allowing us to be able to see and visit with loved ones who we've all missed for the past year. It reminds us just how pivotal the COVID-19 vaccines have been in helping us transition out of this pandemic." Elsewhere in the world, public health authorities want people to keep wearing masks and social distancing, even after they receive a vaccine. This is due to the potential for viral transmission by a person who has been vaccinated and who is not exhibiting any symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said people can gather indoors, without masks, provided they remain with other fully vaccinated people. In relation to this, the U.S. CDC has issued new guidelines for the public to implement post-vaccination. This is different to the guidance in other countries, where different, more cautious, rules apply following administration of the vaccine Taking the U.K, as an example, people need to keep social distancing and wearing masks following receiving vaccine to stop infections surging again before mass coverage is achieved. This difference highlights the differences in global standards and measures when it comes to coronavirus controls.Looking at the CDC guidance, Dr. Elaine Hanh Le, Chief Medical Officer, at Healthline, tells Digital Journal: "The sooner we have protections against COVID-19, the sooner we can individually return to engaging with our loved ones. Now, we're seeing CDC recommendations that state that clearly."She adds: "Those who have received their full vaccine dosages and are at least two weeks out from the last dose can now be indoors and in close contact with their loved ones, but it's important to remember that there are caveats. The recommendation suggests that the indoor close contact is safe only when it is with those in your close social group and for those who are at low risk of severe COVID disease." How low risk is to be assessed is uncertain.With caveats, the medic notes: "It's still high risk to be in close contact with individuals who could become seriously ill if they contract COVID-19, but this is a big step toward allowing us to be able to see and visit with loved ones who we've all missed for the past year. It reminds us just how pivotal the COVID-19 vaccines have been in helping us transition out of this pandemic."Elsewhere in the world, public health authorities want people to keep wearing masks and social distancing, even after they receive a vaccine. This is due to the potential for viral transmission by a person who has been vaccinated and who is not exhibiting any symptoms. More about Vaccination, Covid19, face mask Vaccination Covid19 face mask