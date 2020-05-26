Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health The developer of facial recognition technology, iProov, is working with the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) to implement biometrics in order to boost security and reduce cybersecurity incidents. This technology enables users in England t This move is important now as the many nations are considering immunity passports as a way of restarting the economy and getting back to normal. The British NHS is proving that the technology to allow citizens to securely manage health data can be delivered at scale and reliably. With 66 million citizens having access to NHS services, allowing them to access records and manage doctors' appointments and prescriptions, is a huge step forward. Commenting on the technology with Digital Journal, Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of Looking at the current COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in cyberattacks, Bud adds that authentication is "particularly important in the current climate in which demand is unprecedented and the need for convenient and robust remote identity verification is crucial. We are delighted to be playing our part.” Bud also explains that his company is working with the U.K. Home Office. This is through the ‘ The U.K. health service is keen to introduce biometric authentication technology, and the intention is to introduce the technology relatively quickly. This will be enacted with the company iProov, who have deployed their technology to verify users signing up to NHS login across Android and iOS using facial authentication.This technology enables users in England t o create their NHS login remotely , securely and conveniently at a time when they need it most, removing the need for manual and in-person verifications.This move is important now as the many nations are considering immunity passports as a way of restarting the economy and getting back to normal. The British NHS is proving that the technology to allow citizens to securely manage health data can be delivered at scale and reliably. With 66 million citizens having access to NHS services, allowing them to access records and manage doctors' appointments and prescriptions, is a huge step forward.Commenting on the technology with Digital Journal, Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov , explains what the technology is: “The NHS login service is now a proven, secure, inclusive, and effective way for citizens to verify and use their identity for health-related purposes. We have been very impressed by what the NHS Digital team has accomplished, by their agility and professionalism, and by the boldness of their vision."Looking at the current COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in cyberattacks, Bud adds that authentication is "particularly important in the current climate in which demand is unprecedented and the need for convenient and robust remote identity verification is crucial. We are delighted to be playing our part.”Bud also explains that his company is working with the U.K. Home Office. This is through the ‘ EU Exit: ID Document Check ’ app, which enables European citizens to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. More about facial authentication, Facial recognition, health service, Biometrics More news from facial authenticatio... Facial recognition health service Biometrics