article imageTyson recalls 12 million pounds of chicken strips over metals

By Karen Graham     57 mins ago in Health
Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled approximately 11.8 million pounds of frozen chicken strips because the products may be contaminated with metal, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.
This latest recall is an extension of a March 21 recall when 69,093 pounds of strips were identified as possibly being contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were produced on various dates from October 1, 2018, through March 8, 2019, and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020. The recalled products also have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.
The recalled items were shipped to retail and Department of Defense locations nationwide, for institutional use nationwide and to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Besides the products listed under the Tyson brand name, the recall also affects select Publix, Kirkwood, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Food Lion, Best Choice, Great Value, Meijer and Spare Time products. The products were shipped to retailers nationwide.
The FSIS is "now aware of six consumer complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury."
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.
