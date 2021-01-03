Trump claims 350,000 death toll numbers are 'far exaggerated'

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Health The Covid-19 death toll in the US passed 350,000 early on Sunday, as experts anticipated another surge in cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings - even as President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that US death tallies were “far exaggerated." The U.S. has also begun using two coronavirus vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, aimed at protecting healthcare workers and nursing home residents with the first rollout, however, there have been some major glitches in the rollout of the vaccines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4,225,756 first doses of the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech had been administered as of Saturday morning – out of 13,071,925 distributed, reports Norman Einspruch, 88, a cardiology patient, receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine in Miami, Florida on December 30, 2020 Eva Marie UZCATEGUI, AFP A number of states reported a record number of cases over the past few days, including North Carolina, with a total of more than 558,000 cases and a positivity rate of 15.5 percent. Arizona also has a record number of cases, with nearly 8,900 additional Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths reported on Saturday. New York governor Andrew Cuomo said his state had recorded more than 1 million confirmed cases, after adding 15,000 new cases on Friday. This makes New York the fourth state to reach one million coronavirus cases, after California, Texas and Florida. The US has now purchased 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses -- half from Pfizer and half from Moderna -- allowing it to immunize 200 million people under the two-shot regimen JOEL SAGET, AFP/File On Saturday the California state health department reported more than 53,341 new cases, bringing the total to 2.3 million. There have been 26,357 confirmed deaths in the state as of Saturday. Mortuaries are filling up with the bodies of the deceased and Southern California funeral homes are turning away bereaved families because they are running out of space for the bodies. Trump's false Twitter claims Even as the coronavirus ravages states across the country, giving the United States the highest death toll in the world, followed by Brazil, with 195,000 deaths, President Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to spread false information and outright lies about the vaccine rollout and the number of deaths recorded in the country. The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of Covid.” Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021 According to "'When in doubt, call it Covid,' " Trump wrote in a tweet. Trump has retweeted social media conspiracy theories in the past, saying that only a small percentage of the people reported to have died from coronavirus really did die from the virus. Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the US passed 350,000 deaths early on Sunday morning. More than 20 million have been infected. 