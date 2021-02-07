Toronto
Toronto's expansion of the National Health for Good program is designed to deliver primary healthcare, harm reduction services and COVID-19 testing to underserved residents. The health program is designed to address inequality to access.
Toronto expansion of the innovative TELUS Health for Good program has been in the works for some time and the need for the program has become more pressing during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes the use of state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics, which operate in communities where frontline care is urgently needed.
The aim of TELUS is to act as a vital link between the community and local health authority. The program, which operates nationally in eleven cities coast-to-coast, provides essential primary medical and mental healthcare to underserved Canadians. The aim is to remove barriers faced by those living on the streets. There are over 8,700 Torontonians experiencing homelessness on any given night.
By partnering with the University Health Network and Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, one example of the new initiative is the launch of the Parkdale Queen West Mobile Health Clinic.
This is in the form of a specially-equipped clinic on wheels and it will provide essential primary health and harm reduction services directly to underserved citizens in south-west Toronto neighbourhoods. In addition, the technology driven clinic will enable mobile COVID-19 testing at homeless sheltering sites and congregate housing for marginalized populations in areas with high positivity rates.
As well as addressing the issues generated by the coronavirus, the scheme also aims to provide health support and to break down the stigma against people who use drugs, especially in the healthcare system.