Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 15 tolled its bell 300 times, once for every 1,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States, as another grim milestone in the pandemic coincided this week with the promise of hope offered by a vaccine.

Accounting for and updating the death toll has seemingly become a routine thing to expect. And as the nation reached the 300,000 death milestone this week, the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of the Cathedral, issued the following statement:

"We have reached the point in America where the death toll from COVID-19 for just one day was the equivalent of 16 fully loaded 737 jets falling from the sky."

"Think about that. We would never allow that kind of disaster to take place day after day in this country, and we certainly would never allow such tragedy to become normal or expected. And yet, the climbing death toll from this pandemic seems disturbingly routine. How awful that is."

To honor, and remember the 300,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus, on Tuesday, the nation's cathedral tolled its largest bell, the 12-ton Bourdon Bell, 300 times, one toll of the bell for every 1,000 people taken by the virus. It took 30 minutes to toll that bell 300 times.

And listening to the striking of the bell hits the listener right in the heart. Rev. Hollerith said in his statement, according to the Christian Post: "I have grown weary of tolling this bell. I don't want to toll this bell anymore. I don't want to lose any more lives. I don't want us to think this is normal, or that it is just the price we must pay for living in a free society."

In September, when the number of Americans who died from the coronavirus pandemic hit 200,000, the National Cathedral tolled the Bourbon Bell 200 times in remembrance of the victims.

And even as the bell was being tolled in our nation's capital, a miracle -of sorts - was happening. Pfizer-BioNtech's coronavirus vaccine was going into the arms of healthcare workers around the country for the first time.

"There are simple things we can do … to show our mutual respect and concern for one another," Hollerith said. "Yes, we are tired from the confines and struggles of this pandemic, and yes, it's been a long nine months. But now, more than ever, we have to protect each other because there has been far too much death. A vaccine is coming and we will get through these difficult days, but we will only succeed if we do it together."

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has now reached an alarming 304,589 - with over 16 million Americans testing positive for the virus. Worldwide cases have passed 71 million, including 1.6 million deaths, according to the World Health Organization.