Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday - reporting 132 additional deaths, topping the previous record for the state set just last week. We can also add Alabama and North Carolina to the list.

Florida's record 132 deaths in a single day raises the state's death toll to more than 4,500. Alabama reported a record increase of 40 deaths and North Carolina 35 deaths, bringing each state's total to over 1,100. And in Idaho, health officials are adding 20 new COVID-19 cases per hour after adding five-an-hour back in April, reports USA Today.

School reopening in the fall

President Donald Trump's mandate that all schools will open this fall is being put to the test by many school districts. Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds or remove tax-exempt status if they refuse to reopen classrooms.

However, with coronavirus cases surging in almost half of the states, many governors have opted to pause reopening schedules to try and get control of the virus. Schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Fort Bend County, Texas, joined California's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, in announcing plans to keep teachers and students from the close contact that classrooms demand, meaning they will use online learning.

And there are other states where school districts are looking closely at the number of coronavirus cases and the risk of sending children back to school under such an environment. For example, New York state plans to reopen its schools in areas where the daily infection rate is below 5 percent of all COVID tests.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a big supporter of schools in Florida reopening, despite the upsurge in coronavirus cases. DeSantis made the somewhat infamous remark that "if we can do Walmart, we can do schools," but the former governor of Florida, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), says he "doesn't get the analogy."

Looking at all 50 states, a Reuters analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project shows that so far, in July, 28 states have reported record daily increases in new cases. As of today, the U.S. has surpassed 3.3 million cases with over 136,000 deaths recorded.