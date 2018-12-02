Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Health Havertown - The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation just celebrated its 18-year anniversary. Its goal is to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer. Emmy-nominated actor William deVry serves as celebrity ambassador of the foundation. Cohen continued, "It' a testament to our team that we still have the same passion we had when we began. In many ways, I think that passion and purpose have grown over the years because of the women and families that walk through our door. They motivate me every single day to want to do more. Above all, we are on a mission to end this. I can't wait for the day when we help fund the cure and we're put out of business." Future plans with the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation Regarding her plans for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation in 2019, Cohen said, "We will be continuing our advocacy efforts. We have several fundraising events planned, one being the 15th anniversary of our run and walk on April 27." She added, "We will continue to expand our programs and fund the most promising, innovative scientific projects with the greatest likelihood of making an impact. We will also be exploring ways to take the organization to the next level and we will be focusing on ways to be leaders in the investments that we're making." Proud moments with the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation On her proudest professional moments over the last 18 years, Cohen responded, "I am proud of the small moments such as being the voice on the other end of the phone, connecting a newly diagnosed woman with a mentor, supporting families along what can be a very painful journey, no matter what the outcome. It's those moments that the public doesn't see that are the most meaningful." Cohen continued, "We have had a lot of big moments too. Funding research that has led to real treatments for women who need them and to know that we've played a role in someone else's survival is incredible; however, I don't think the big moments would be as meaningful if it weren't for the small ones. We've stuck it out." She acknowledged that for many years, there was very little progress in ovarian cancer. "We have seen huge advances made in treating this disease in recent years," Cohen said. "I am a firm believer in watching, waiting and working. You work really hard and you don't give up. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. And today, we are seeing the progress. It's very gratifying to be a part of that. I truly believe that if we all work together to build an even bigger movement, we will be a part of funding the cure." On May 4, 2019, as Digital Journal reported , the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation will be hosting "Teal's Got Talent" at at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia. where cancer survivors will showcase their talent. This talent contest will be judged by five General Hospital actors, which include Lynn Herring , Michael Easton, Wes Ramsey, Josh Swickard , and alumna Rebecca Budig.For more information on the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, check out its Facebook page and website