By By Tim Sandle 37 mins ago in Health Bathrooms are home to a variety of microorganisms and cleaning the washing space is an important activity. But where are the key places? A new study delves into the locales in the typical bathroom that present the highest levels of germs. From the survey, rhe places which harbour the most germs are: Door handles Door handles are notorious for harbouring lots of bacteria due to to the fact that they are so frequently touched. To address this it is important to clean and to disinfect both sides of the door handle and not just the inside handle. The primary vector for contamination is due to too many people failing to wash their hands. Handwashing Sink stopper The sink stopper is often something people will touch before they wash their hands, meaning it will be home to a variety of organisms. Cleaning the sink stopper thoroughly helps to prevent bacteria from being transferred around. Floor Bathrooms are resevoirs for dust, with sources including towels, fibres from toilet paper and dead skin. In particular, skin cells will often be carrying bacteria as rafts of matter that eventually settle onto surfaces. Light switches Similarly to door handles, light switches are likely to be used every single time someone uses the bathroom meaning they are exposed to lots of different bacteria. This presents another cleaning target. Bathroom exhaust fan For those homes equipped with fans, this can be a source of dust particles and moisture. The irony is that such fans are used to reduce moisture and hence conditions to promote fungal growth, yet at the same time the moisture build up can also create an environment conducive to fungal survival. When cleaning bathrooms it is important to use a detergent and a disinfectant, or a disinfectant with suitable surfactants. The disinfectant should be applied to all surfaces and left for the required contact time (which is invariably 5 minutes or longer). When applying, physical force is important so wiping is always better than simply spraying and leaving the chemical. If the disinfectant starts to dry, a further application must be made so that the surfaces remains wet for the duration of the contact time. Discussng the survey findings, Jordan Chance, Product Manager from PlumbNation states in a message sent to Digital Journal: "The bathroom is the main room in the house which we use for hygiene purposes - meaning that we all need to make sure that we are thoroughly cleaning ours. There are often lots of spots we forget to clean, including the sides of the toilets, the bin, door handles, light switches and the exhaust fan." 