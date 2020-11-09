By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health A hidden side to the coronavirus pandemic is the impact on mental health. This is not only for those unfortunate to contract the virus but also as a consequence of the preventative measures that need to be taken. Anxiety and depression for college students Levels of stress have been rising among college students, especially with those who went away to university for the first time in September 2020. Due to periodic lockdown requirements, some students have been holed in tiny one-room flats. Researchers from Dartmouth College (U.K.) The research has been Social distancing is increasing loneliness in older adults Moving to the other end of the age spectrum, a study from Scotland has looked at the effect of one of the important measures for avoiding disease transmission: keeping away from other people and maintaining a distance of two metres when out and about. Many older people who are single struggle with feeling of loneliness during 'normal' times; the coronavirus requirements have served to exacerbate these feelings. Researchers from the University of Stirling Prior to the 2020 pandemic, the study participants tended to socialise five days per week, for more than 6.6 hours per week. Under the coronavirus measures, the social network has shrunk and the time spent in the company of others has tailed away, leading to a rise of mental issues among elderly people. The data has been shared with the Scottish government. The data will give health professionals something to consider : 30 per cent of those surveyed reported moderate to severe psychological distress and 16 per cent had moderate to high levels of anxiety. Almost 40 per cent said their level of well-being was low. These levels are far higher compared with non-pandemic years.The findings have been reported to the journal PLoS One, in a paper called "Psychological distress, anxiety, family violence, suicidality, and wellbeing in New Zealand during the COVID-19 lockdown: A cross-sectional study."