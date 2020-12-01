Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health How will the life science sector and wider healthcare further transform into 2021? The coronavirus disruption, which saw a rise in telehealth, and other remote services being offered. Rise in telemedicine According to Keshani: "As social distancing remains and intermittent lockdowns continue across the globe, the practice of remote diagnosis and treatment for patients is only set to increase. With the accelerated growth of digital healthcare, we’re set to see an increase in remote monitoring and digital therapeutic offerings such as health apps, as well as advances in the technology powering them." Focus on wellbeing The analyst recommends: "As our health and wellbeing become more important that ever, both physically and mentally, wearable technology and health and wellbeing apps are set to boom and people attempt to adapt to this new normal." Improved data management Keshani tackles this subject by stating: "As the search continues for a Coronavirus vaccine and testing methods are being improved, clinical trials and research are facing significant pressure. This means clinical interoperability and standardisation of medical records and other health data are key. The ultimate success of the systems in place rely on good, clean, well-structured data and metadata we are certain to see a huge focus on improving practice at point of collection and the systems that manage this." Predictive modelling With future developments to predictive modelling, Hadean explains: "As we head into more uncertain times than ever, being able to have some control over predicting future outcomes is key. It’s difficult to create predictive models quickly with existing technology. Without accurately understanding the true or likely impact of an emerging situation it is impossible for governments and businesses alike to effectively distribute resources, guide public health efforts, or plan for wider socioeconomic fall out." Life sciences refers to the sciences concerned with the study of living organisms; it has some cross-over with the healthcare sector, especially with the supply of medicines (an issue that has also been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic ). To learn about the technological and digital trends that are set to disrupt healthcare and life sciences, Digital Journal spoke with Mimi Keshani, VP of Operations at deep tech startup Hadean According to Keshani: "As social distancing remains and intermittent lockdowns continue across the globe, the practice of remote diagnosis and treatment for patients is only set to increase. With the accelerated growth of digital healthcare, we’re set to see an increase in remote monitoring and digital therapeutic offerings such as health apps, as well as advances in the technology powering them."The analyst recommends: "As our health and wellbeing become more important that ever, both physically and mentally, wearable technology and health and wellbeing apps are set to boom and people attempt to adapt to this new normal."Keshani tackles this subject by stating: "As the search continues for a Coronavirus vaccine and testing methods are being improved, clinical trials and research are facing significant pressure. This means clinical interoperability and standardisation of medical records and other health data are key. The ultimate success of the systems in place rely on good, clean, well-structured data and metadata we are certain to see a huge focus on improving practice at point of collection and the systems that manage this."With future developments to predictive modelling, Hadean explains: "As we head into more uncertain times than ever, being able to have some control over predicting future outcomes is key. It’s difficult to create predictive models quickly with existing technology. Without accurately understanding the true or likely impact of an emerging situation it is impossible for governments and businesses alike to effectively distribute resources, guide public health efforts, or plan for wider socioeconomic fall out." More about telemedicine, TeleHealth, life scences telemedicine TeleHealth life scences