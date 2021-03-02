By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Lubbock - The governor of Texas lifted most of the state’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity as of next week and telling residents that masks were no longer required. Abbott has faced sharp criticism from the Republican party when he imposed the mask mandate eight months ago, along with other COVID-19 restrictions, even though the mandates were not strictly enforced, even during the worst of the pandemic. The mandates will end on March 10. "Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott, speaking from a crowded dining room where many of those surrounding him were not wearing masks, adding that all businesses would be allowed to open "100 percent," NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021 According to This is a much smaller drop than in the previous six weeks, and health officials have warned that progress against the global pandemic was stalling. Ahead of Abbott's announcement today, "It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday afternoon at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock, reports CNN. "Covid has not suddenly disappeared," he said, "but state mandates are no longer needed."Abbott has faced sharp criticism from the Republican party when he imposed the mask mandate eight months ago, along with other COVID-19 restrictions, even though the mandates were not strictly enforced, even during the worst of the pandemic.The mandates will end on March 10. "Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott, speaking from a crowded dining room where many of those surrounding him were not wearing masks, adding that all businesses would be allowed to open "100 percent,"According to Reuters data, there has been a 3.0 percent decrease in new coronavirus cases in the past week in the United States.This is a much smaller drop than in the previous six weeks, and health officials have warned that progress against the global pandemic was stalling.Ahead of Abbott's announcement today, Democratic lawmakers urged Abbott to reconsider. “Texas will experience more cases, more hospitalizations, and more deaths," state Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, a Democrat from the border city of Laredo, told Abbott in a letter Monday. More about Texas, nask mandate, open state 100, public health warnings Texas nask mandate open state 100 public health warnin...