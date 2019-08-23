By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Health A new medical study finds no benefits from taking omega-3 fish oil supplements where someone has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. This follows concerns that taking omega-3might actually be harmful for those with this form of diabetes. Diabetes UK said it was better to get omega-3 from eating oily fish as part of a healthy diet. The majority of people with diabetes have the type 2 variant. Discussing the basis for the study, lead researcher Dr Lee Hooper indicated there had been concerns omega-3 supplements might harm people with type 2 diabetes, in terms of making glucose control more difficult. Instead, From this she questioned any benefit of taking fish-oil supplements: "This is really expensive stuff. If somebody's at risk of diabetes, there are much better things to spend money on, like a physical activity - or oily fish." The The study into omega-3 and diabetes is a meta-review, where previously studied investigations into a topic are collated and subject to rigorous analysis. The new study has been published in the British Medical Journal and it takes in over 80 studies. This review has found no evidence that taking omega-3 when diagnosed with type 2 diabetes causes any harm. However, the study did not find any benefit from taking the fish oil supplements.Diabetes UK said it was better to get omega-3 from eating oily fish as part of a healthy diet.The majority of people with diabetes have the type 2 variant. Diabetes mellitus type 2 (also known as type 2 diabetes) is a long-term metabolic disorder that is characterized by high blood sugar, insulin resistance, and relative lack of insulin (where the insulin that the pancreas makes cannot work properly, or where the pancreas cannot make enough insulin). Risk factors include being overweight or obese, or having a close relative with the condition.Discussing the basis for the study, lead researcher Dr Lee Hooper indicated there had been concerns omega-3 supplements might harm people with type 2 diabetes, in terms of making glucose control more difficult. Instead, she says : We found neither harm nor benefit."From this she questioned any benefit of taking fish-oil supplements: "This is really expensive stuff. If somebody's at risk of diabetes, there are much better things to spend money on, like a physical activity - or oily fish." Other foods like fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, yogurt and cheese, can also assist with lowering diabetes, and with keeping keep sugar, fat and salt to a minimum.The peer reviewed paper in the BMJ is titled "Omega-3, omega-6, and total dietary polyunsaturated fat for prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials." More about Diabetes, type 2 diabetes, Fish oil, Omega3 More news from Diabetes type 2 diabetes Fish oil Omega3