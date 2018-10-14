By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Health More than 700 over-the-counter dietary supplements were found to contain unauthorized and undeclared pharmaceuticals between 2007 and 2016, according to data from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Using the FDA database, Madhur Kumar, Ph.D., from the California Department of Public Health, Sacramento, and colleagues carefully analyzed data entered between 2007 and 2016. Viagra Felix E. Guerrero Sexual enhancement - unapproved drugs On the Discounting a number of multiple warning for some products, the researchers identified a total of 776 dietary supplements. The majority of the products included were marketed for sexual enhancement (45.5 percent), weight loss (40.9 percent), or muscle building (11.9 percent). Additionally, 20 percent of the products contained more than one hidden drug ingredient. In the sexual enhancement products, 81.3 percent contained sildenafil and/or at least one of its structural analogs, and 20.4 percent contained tadalafil. Both of these drugs are phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors used to treat erectile dysfunction are the main ingredients in Viagra and Cialis. If that's not bad enough, the researchers found that Sarah Korf Weight loss - unapproved drugs As for the many weight-loss supplements on the market, Kumar and his colleagues found that Fluoxetine, also known by trade names Almost all the muscle building supplements, 82 out of 92 products, contained synthetic steroids or steroid-like ingredients. There were 28 products named in 2 or 3 warnings more than 6 months apart. At least 19 of these products contained new unapproved ingredients in the second or third warning, consistent with the assumption that the FDA found the product to be adulterated more than once. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration The U.S. Food and Drug Administration What did the FDA do about these supplements? Actually, the FDA didn't do much of anything, leaving some people to wonder why we have an agency that is supposed to protect the public's health. Of the "The FDA data show that anyone consuming sexual enhancement dietary supplements has the potential to be unknowingly consuming PDE5 inhibitors or SSRIs, risking interaction with other medications or pre-existing health conditions," Kumar and colleagues write. Further, products containing stimulants such as sibutramine can pose "a risk to patients with a history of heart disease or stroke." "The agency's failure to aggressively use all available tools to remove pharmaceutically adulterated supplements from commerce leaves consumers' health at risk," Dr. Pieter Cohen, a general internist at Cambridge Health Alliance in Somerville, Massachusetts, wrote in a commentary accompanying the study. It is highly recommended by the authors that anyone wanting to take a supplement talk with their physician first. Most of these supplements are made in other countries and there is no assurance that quality control or safety is even taken into consideration in the manufacturing process. Why the FDA has not done more to get these products removed from the market is being questioned. “Often, there’s this excuse about a lack of resources. But if there was a true lack, then you wouldn’t be able to do the chemistry to detect these hidden drugs in the first place,” Cohen said. “So it seems more like a lack of motivation than resources. Because there is a clear set of steps you can take.” The FDA has identified the tainted over-the-counter products, but according to new research published Friday in JAMA Network Open, over half the time, the study found, the FDA doesn’t enforce recalls of supplements that knowingly include unapproved prescription drug ingredients. But if there was a true lack, then you wouldn't be able to do the chemistry to detect these hidden drugs in the first place," Cohen said. "So it seems more like a lack of motivation than resources. Because there is a clear set of steps you can take."