A study conducted by of Lexplore indicates that advanced arterialise intelligence can show how a child reads. Such information can be used to assess learning difficulties and provide a basis for assisting with word interpretation issues like dyslexia.
In relation to the U.S., research finds that between 10 to 15 percent of school-age children are probably dyslexic. Applying this finding globally, the International Dyslexia Association estimates that there are 1 billion people with dyslexia worldwide. This equates to over 30 million adults in the U.S., about six million in the U.K. and three million in Canada. Many of these people are probably unaware they are dyslexic.
Dyslexia, a reading disorder, relates to difficulties faced by people with reading despite having normal intelligence. The condition affects different people are affected to varying levels. Dyslexia is manifest in terms of difficulties in spelling words, reading quickly, writing words and "sounding out" words.
Dyslexia is a lifelong problem and for many people it presents daily challenges. However, where support is provided this can lead to improvements with reading and writing skills. Such support is especially important for school-aged children.
The new research from Lexplore has been developed by Fredrik Wetterhall, the co-founder of the company. He outlines, in a feature on the education site CMRubinWorld, how new technological advances in the artificial intelligence field can provide a new approach for screening and evaluating children’s reading levels.
Lexplore applies artificial intelligence technology to recognize dyslexia in children more accurately and at an earlier stage in life. Wetterhall explains how artificial intelligence can enable a teacher to “visualize the cognitive process that is happening when a child reads.”
Lexplore technology is based on the application of eye gaze data. The analysis can provide those tasked with teaching “a clear view of reading,” enabling educators to see “how the child is reading and how the struggles of dyslexia impact the reading process.”
The system evaluates: word decoding, phonological awareness, letter knowledge, reading speed, and comprehension skills.
Lexplore’s rapid reading assessment is driven by eye-tracking and artificial intelligence technologies. The assessment takes around two to five minutes, depending on a child’s reading speed. The assessment is made on children aged between two and five years old, with the assessment taking place within the school environment. From the analysis a teacher can obtain an assessment of a student’s reading level.