By By Tim Sandle 43 mins ago in Health Three recent studies demonstrate the improved health effects that come from the use of e-cigarettes, when such vaping products are used on a permanent basis and the use of all tobacco products is halted. The first set of research is Cardiovascular health The trial found that patients (114 in total) who switched from smoking to vaping experience a 1.5 percentage improvement with their blood vessel function, as demonstrated across a four week period. This improvement was as measured against conventional cigarette users. Heart health was assessed using Further studies are underway to measure the effects over a longer time period across which the broader effects of cardiovascular health can be assessed, including the risk of heart attacks. The results are supported by a second study from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. This In a Cancer development A similar investigation, this time into the risk of developing cancers, was conducted between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Roswell Park Cancer Institute and the University College London. This study was slightly larger, taking in 181 smokers in order to assess the long-term effects of vaping. The smoker group included users of electronic cigarettes and conventional tobacco products. To determine the health variance, those involved in the study volunteered to provide saliva, breath, and urine samples. Qualitative questionnaires were also completed. The data indicated that levels of carcinogens (including tobacco specific nitrosamines, which are one of the most important carcinogens in tobacco formed from nicotine) taken from former smokers who had switched to e-cigarettes were significantly lower compared with regular users of smoking tobacco products. People who used both types of products, so-termed ‘combination smokers’ did not experience any significant health improvements. The study was On balance The above cases do not mean the e-cigarettes are not without some risks, and this is, by way of balance, a subject that Digital Journal has The arguments used to promote the use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products is with a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease or cancer, and as a strategy to decrease the addiction to conventional cigarettes.The first set of research is from the University of Dundee , drawing on an extensive clinical trial into the cardiovascular effect.The trial found that patients (114 in total) who switched from smoking to vaping experience a 1.5 percentage improvement with their blood vessel function, as demonstrated across a four week period. This improvement was as measured against conventional cigarette users. Heart health was assessed using a Fibromuscular Dysplasia (FMD) test , to assess how far a blood vessel opens.Further studies are underway to measure the effects over a longer time period across which the broader effects of cardiovascular health can be assessed, including the risk of heart attacks. The results are supported by a second study from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. This research strand showed that heavy cigarette smokers with at least a 20 pack-year smoking history can reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease by 39 percent within five years if they switch to e-cigarettes or quit altogether.In a follow-up letter to The Lancet, the researchers "estimate that e-cigarettes are 95% less harmful to users than smoking. Or, as we prefer, smoking is estimated to be twenty times more harmful to users than vaping e-cigarettes."A similar investigation, this time into the risk of developing cancers, was conducted between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Roswell Park Cancer Institute and the University College London. This study was slightly larger, taking in 181 smokers in order to assess the long-term effects of vaping. The smoker group included users of electronic cigarettes and conventional tobacco products.To determine the health variance, those involved in the study volunteered to provide saliva, breath, and urine samples. Qualitative questionnaires were also completed.The data indicated that levels of carcinogens (including tobacco specific nitrosamines, which are one of the most important carcinogens in tobacco formed from nicotine) taken from former smokers who had switched to e-cigarettes were significantly lower compared with regular users of smoking tobacco products. People who used both types of products, so-termed ‘combination smokers’ did not experience any significant health improvements.The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal: Annals of Internal Medicine, titled "Nicotine, Carcinogen, and Toxin Exposure in Long-Term E-Cigarette and Nicotine Replacement Therapy Users: A Cross-sectional Study."The above cases do not mean the e-cigarettes are not without some risks, and this is, by way of balance, a subject that Digital Journal has reported on previously More about ecigarette, vaping, Smoking, Tobacco ecigarette vaping Smoking Tobacco