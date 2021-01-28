By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa, also known as the B. 1.351 variant, has infected two people in South Carolina with no travel history, state officials announced Thursday. Both of the confirmed cases were in adult residents - one from the Lowcountry and one from the Pee Dee region, according to the release. There’s currently no known travel history and no connection between these two cases, DHEC said, reports The B. 1.351 variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in South Africa in December 2020. The B.1.351 variant has been identified in over 30 countries and is considered to be more transmissible than the UK's B.1.1.7 variant that was identified about the same time in Britain. The two variants emerged independently and have different characteristics. According to the The current Moderna vaccine appears to be less effective at fighting the South African variant, which the company says may suggest “a potential risk of earlier waning of immunity to the new B.1.351 strains," per In a statement released Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced that they had received notification from the CDC Wednesday that confirmed two samples sent from South Carolina did have the South African coronavirus variant.Both of the confirmed cases were in adult residents - one from the Lowcountry and one from the Pee Dee region, according to the release. There’s currently no known travel history and no connection between these two cases, DHEC said, reports The State. The B. 1.351 variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in South Africa in December 2020. The B.1.351 variant has been identified in over 30 countries and is considered to be more transmissible than the UK's B.1.1.7 variant that was identified about the same time in Britain.The two variants emerged independently and have different characteristics. According to the Washington Post, the UK variant is now present in more than two dozen U.S. states.The current Moderna vaccine appears to be less effective at fighting the South African variant, which the company says may suggest “a potential risk of earlier waning of immunity to the new B.1.351 strains," per CNBC News. Preliminary studies do seem to indicate the B.1.135 variant is more resistant, says Moderna, however, they are developing a new version of its vaccine that should control the virus. Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director, said, “We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate. That’s why it’s critical that we all continue to do our part by taking small actions that make a big difference. These include wearing our masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when we can, getting vaccinated. These are the best tools for preventing the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.” More about coronavirus, south african variant, South carolina, B 1351 variant coronavirus south african varian... South carolina B 1351 variant