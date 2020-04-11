Some 91 people who recovered from COVID-19 test positive again

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Seoul - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge. Health officials say it is unclear as to how or why this has happened, but an epidemiological investigation is underway. South Korea reported a total of 10,450 cases of COVID-19,m with 208 deaths. According to a The big question is whether the virus "reactivated" or has the patient become reinfected? “While we are putting more weight on reactivation as the possible cause, we are conducting a comprehensive study on this,” Jeong said, according to Reuters. This question popped up in Japan last month when health officials said a female patient who had been declared virus-free after testing negative tested positive again. Visitors wearing traditional Korean hanbok dresses also donned face masks at Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul as fears for the coronavirus mounted Jung Yeon-je, AFP David Kelvin, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Dalhousie University, said reinfection is “unlikely," citing several possible explanations for the new cases, including that the individual never completely cleared the original infection or the use of faulty test kits. “Even with SARS-1, there were patients where the virus lingered on for a very long period of time,” Kelvin said. “If it’s true that people are re-infected, we’re in for a really difficult time. I find it hard to believe, but it’s possible.” WHO steps in Geneva-based WHO, asked about the report from Seoul, told “We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly,” it said. According to clinical guidelines, a patient can only be discharged after having two negative COVID-19 test results, taken 24 hours apart, the statement added. “We are aware that some patients are PCR positive after they clinically recover, but we need a systematic collection of samples from recovered patients to better understand how long they shed live virus,” it said. Jeong Eun-kyeong, The director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during a briefing on Friday that the coronavirus may have "reactivated" in 91 patients thought to have recovered. The patients have again tested positive for COVID-19, reports US News and World Report Health officials say it is unclear as to how or why this has happened, but an epidemiological investigation is underway. "We are aware that some patients are PCR positive after they clinically recover, but we need a systematic collection of samples from recovered patients to better understand how long they shed live virus," it said.