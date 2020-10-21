By FreedomCare 1 hour ago in By FreedomCare 1 hour ago in Health The population of senior citizens is largely comprised of baby boomers — people who have been through a series of revolutions yet falling behind the tech wave. Here’s how you can help them navigate the tech labyrinth to their advantage and comfort. When it comes to gadgets, the millennial generation forms the biggest population of consumers. From the latest mobile phones to voice assistants at home and even health monitoring devices, millennials relish everything served on a tech-platter. But, no rule book says that the latest technology is only meant to be enjoyed by the young. If you are living the golden years of your life, it's time for you to embrace modern technologies to make life easy. There is an assortment of gadgets specially designed to make senior citizens’ lives safer. Listed below are some wonderful technologies you should invest in. Voice assistants If you are a novice in the world of technology, you may by weary of learning how to operate smart home devices. But, smart technology does not necessarily translate to complex technology. Smart technology is also smarter in design and is easy to use. With a smart home assistant, you don’t have to worry about using a large number of apps and devices. Home assistants, such as Google Home or Amazon Echo, streamline all the smart devices on a home automation network, and let you use your voice to get things done — turn on the heat, turn lights on and off, check the weather or hear the news. By learning to operate one smart gadget, you can control all the other smart gadgets. This certainly makes life very easy. Smart medication dispenser As you age, taking medication becomes inevitable. With a long list of medication to be taken throughout the day, it may get difficult to remember to take the right medicine at the right time. That changes if you have a smart medication dispenser at your disposal. A smart medication dispenser automates the process of taking the right medication at the right time by synchronizing itself with your medication schedule and alerting you when it's time to take a dose. The alert is sent to you and a few chosen loved ones so that you can stick to your schedule. Smart jewelry If you harbor a love for dainty jewelry, you are surely going to love the smart necklaces and bracelets that serve a purpose that is more than making you look elegant. Smart jewelry doubles as an alarm during an emergency. These modern jewelry pieces are paired with smartphones via Bluetooth and send alerts to your emergency contacts when you are in trouble. Personal alarms When you are in trouble, all you need to do is activate the alarm and the wailing siren will attract the attention of people. Fall sensor One in four U.S. citizens over the age of 65 falls and gets injured critically each year. They can cause serious pain and discomfort, and falls can even be fatal. Annually, more than 2.8 million injuries treated in the hospitals are due to falls. This makes fall sensors one of the most important gadgets for citizens over 65 years of age. Fall sensors are wearable devices that use accelerometers to monitor your movements. They alert your caregiver upon detecting sudden jolts or movements so that they can rush to your rescue and prevent serious injuries. The Bottom Line The world has long witnessed the polarity between senior citizens and modern gadgets. However, the ease of use and the sheer purposefulness of the above-mentioned gadgets has changed the game. 