By By Tim Sandle 44 mins ago in Health

Sleep disorder is a bane upon the lives of many workers and the use of technology prior to going to sleep is a key factor. Is this due to the technology itself or are other factors at play? A new survey probes this question.

Some common symptoms of sleep disorders are:
Difficulty falling or staying asleep
Daytime fatigue
Strong urge to take naps during the day
Irritability or anxiety
Lack of concentration
Depression

Many people are obsessed with technology devices and there have been many studies that show that using technology devices an hour before going to bed can lead to severe sleep disorders. There are different opinions on whether it is the technology that drives people to be addicted or whether there are other lifestyle factors. For example, what about users' habit or professional circumstances, do any of these factors play a significant role in worsening the situation?

A new survey, from Sleep Standards, looked at 1,062 participants across the U.S. in order to obtain insights into two-sided impacts of technology use on sleep disorders.

The research found that 71.8 percent of those who reported sleep disorders indicated this was associated with using technology devices in hour before going to bed. The main activities where people engage with technology prior to seeking sleep include: watching television, checking social media and checking emails.

There were division within thins population based on different types of workers. There was, for example, a major impact on shift workers, with 81.9 percent of shift workers are suffering from sleep disorders. In comparison, the proportion was 73 percent and 72 prevent for full-time workers and freelancers, respectively.

Overall use of technology is another factor, with 20 hours being the maximum time the U.S. population with sleep disorders spend in front of bright screen everyday

In terms of how people attempt to get to sleep, the survey found that 23.3 percent confirmed to use sheep counting method to treat their sleep disorders. Taking a different course, 33.6 percent chose switching to smart bed and mattress as a solution for their sleep problems while other 32.7 percent of participants sought support from sleep apps to treat their sleep disorders. Generally, the preference was for meditation apps to treat a sleep disorders rather than the use of wearables and fitness trackers.