The coronavirus pandemic has created a more more stressful work environment for many. Such an environment leads people to use their mobile devices more often, as a means to switch off. This increase in screen time is invariably shown through the weekly update many people receive showing how much their device usage has increased.
However, digital device usage can be used for more positive things than watching pointless TikTok videos. In particular men can use that time more productively by improving their overall health with fitness-focused and mindfulness apps. Whether men or women are more physically active
depends on the country and in relation to other socio-economic factors.
Dr. Myles Spar
, of Vault Health
a male-orientated telehealth start-up, has for a long-time studied men’s health. Much of Dr. Spar's approach is based on the application of digital technology for self-improvement.
In relation to the technological, Dr. Spar has provided Digital Journal with some suitable apps to improve health. Six of these apps are outlined below.
10% Happier
According Spar, this app is "has a lots of meditations to follow, ranging from one minute to sixty minutes. With a wide variety of options to suit all levels, the 10% Happier app
comes from Dan Harris, the ABC news correspondent."
Calm
Spar says that "Calm
instructs users with sessions ranging from three to twenty-five minutes that emphasize relief from anxiety, stress, and insomnia. It features Daily Calm, which is a ten-minute program to unwind to prior to bed."
MyFitnessPal
"Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy, change your habits, or start a new diet, MyFitnessPal
is designed to help you reach your goals." With the app, the user is able to undertake exercises, as well as acquiring content curated support and motivation ideas."
Stop, Breathe, & Think
Spar notes: "The idea behind Stop, Breathe, & Think
is that by taking a few minutes each day to feel calm is as important as regular exercise."
Headspace
Spar says that "The tagline for Headspace
is, “Brilliant things happen in calm minds.” This app offers guided advice to help a person to achieve mindfulness.
Fitness Coach
With the final app, Spar says: "Whether at home, at the gym, or outdoors, there isFitness Coach
. The app features dozens of sessions of various training sessions and hundreds of exercises to progress all muscles of your body. "