Shannon Miller to speak at Stony Brook for Women's Health Day

Seven-time Olympic medalist and gymnast Shannon Miller will serve as the keynote speaker for Women's Health Day at Stony Brook Medicine. In addition, Miller is an author, television and radio host, as well as a motivational speaker who is an advocate for the health and wellness of women and children. In the upcoming Women's Health Day event at Stony Brook Medicine, Miller will be talking about "Competing with Cancer." She will be addressing her cancer diagnosis, as well as making a game plan towards her goal, which is surviving and overcoming cancer. The Olympic is committed to aiding women to make their health a priority in their lives. The morning event will consist of 10 Stony Brook Medicine experts that will share their latest information, research and they will discuss the topics that concern women the most. Such topics will include breast cancer, falls prevention, healthy eating, imaging, vascular health, vein care, and weight loss. This marks the sixth Women's Health Day produced and hosted by Stony Brook Medicine. Miller is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, and she is the sole female athlete to be inducted into the U.S. Olympics Hall of Fame twice, one as an individual athlete and the second time as part of the U.S. gymnastics team. At the Olympic level, Miller has won two gold medals at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as two silver medals and three bronze medals at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.