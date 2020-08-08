By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections linked to onions. Both agencies have issued a public warning to consumers to not eat the onions or products made from them. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with these onions. Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow varieties. Other companies have also issued recalls of foods, like chicken salads, made with recalled onions," warns the CDC. Consumers are asked to check cupboards and refrigerator shelves for the recalled onions or any prepared foods made with onions, such as salads, wraps, tacos, sandwiches, and other items. Check the package or onions to see if they came from Thomson International. Onions may have a sticker on them. Look for Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion labels. If you find any with these labels, throw them out and do not eat them. The latest recalls Publix Super Markets recalled red onions, packaged by Del Monte Fresh Produce, and sold in bulk merchandise displays in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Giant Eagle supermarkets recalled red, yellow and white onions sold in produce departments in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. Giant Eagle also recalled nearly 50 prepared foods purchased since July 25 because they might have onion as an ingredient. Bakersfield, California-based Thomson International Inc. last week recalled all red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions shipped to all 50 states and the District of Columbia from May 1- August 1 out of concern they might be affected by an original recall of red onions due to contamination with Salmonella newport, the FDA says, according to USA Today. On August 5, 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) issued a public health alert for products made with recalled onions. One day later, Taylor Farms issued a recall for foods made with the recalled onions.On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an update and warning on the outbreak. The number of infected people has risen to 640 across 43 states and hospitalizations have risen to 85."Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with these onions. Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow varieties. Other companies have also issued recalls of foods, like chicken salads, made with recalled onions," warns the CDC.Consumers are asked to check cupboards and refrigerator shelves for the recalled onions or any prepared foods made with onions, such as salads, wraps, tacos, sandwiches, and other items. Check the package or onions to see if they came from Thomson International.Onions may have a sticker on them. Look for Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion labels. If you find any with these labels, throw them out and do not eat them. Signs of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria. Those under age 5, those over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe illness.Publix Super Markets recalled red onions, packaged by Del Monte Fresh Produce, and sold in bulk merchandise displays in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.Giant Eagle supermarkets recalled red, yellow and white onions sold in produce departments in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. Giant Eagle also recalled nearly 50 prepared foods purchased since July 25 because they might have onion as an ingredient. More about salmonella newport, Thomson International, CDC warning, Onions, prepared foods salmonella newport Thomson Internationa... CDC warning Onions prepared foods