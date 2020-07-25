By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Health A salmonella outbreak of unknown origin has struck nearly two dozen states and hospitalized 31 people, according to the CDC. Additionally, 641 cases of cyclospora have also been reported in 11 states due to packaged salad mixes. Even though usual sources of an outbreak can be traced back to a food source, no specific food, grocery store, or restaurant chain has been identified as a possible source of infection at this time. Health officials are interviewing and asking those who have become ill about the foods they ate. Reported cases span the country, with Oregon and Utan being the hardest hit states, to date. At the present time, the CDC is not advising that consumers avoid eating any specific foods, or that retailers stop selling any specific foods.So far, 31 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported. People infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport by state of residence, as of July 23, 2020 (n=212) CDC Symptoms of Salmonella infection Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness Sometimes, the illness can be so severe that hospitalization is required. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness. If you think you may have an infection, call your healthcare provider. Write down what you have eaten and where you ate for theweek prior to your getting sick. Report your illness to your local health department. The health department will likely call you for an interview to ask you about foods you ate in the week before you got sick. The CDC is continuing to investigate this Salmonella outbreak and the public will be kept informed. The cyclospora parasite is usually linked to the consumption of fresh produce contaminated with feces. Center for Disease Control and Prevention Cyclospora parasite infects over 600 people in 11 states Back on June 27, 2020, Fresh Express recalled products containing either iceberg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots and displaying the product code Z178, or a lower number, The recalled products displaying the product code Z178 or lower were sold in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. 