According to the FDA's recall notice,
Wawona distributed and sold the recalled peaches from June 1 through Aug. 19 in supermarkets. Peaches sold as loose fruit or in bulk are not associated with this recall.
All the peaches in this recall were sold in bags with the following product codes which can be found on the bottom of the bag:
Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
that the bagged peaches were distributed through retailers in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
is reporting that the bagged peaches were sold to Aldi's, Target, Kroger, Walmart, Wegmans, and other retailers. The products were shipped to stores all across the country (the Food and Drug Administration has a full list of states).
Outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis
Prima Wawona and the Wawona Packing Company peaches, organic and nonorganic, were sold bagged at the majority of the stores.
(CDC) is advising consumers, as well as restaurants, retailers, suppliers, distributors, and others in the supply chain to check refrigerators and freezers for the recalled peaches. The CDC advises that any surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled peaches, including cutting boards, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins be cleaned and sanitized. If peaches from other sources were mixed with recalled peaches, all peaches should be discarded.
Since the initial food safety alert on August 19, 2020, new information suggests this outbreak involves other types of peaches in addition to those sold in bags. Epidemiological evidence
indicates that peaches are the likely source of this outbreak.
Whole genome sequencing analysis of 10 bacterial isolates from ill people did not predict any antibiotic resistance. Standard antibiotic susceptibility testing by CDC’s National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System (NARMS) laboratory is underway.
As of August 19, 2020, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 9 of the 34 states where the recalled peaches were distributed. No deaths have been reported.
The FDA and CDC will provide updates when more information becomes available.
