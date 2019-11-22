Romaine lettuce recalled over possible E. coli contamination

In a broad announcement,
according to the Associated Press, "U.S. health officials on Friday told people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, because of another food poisoning outbreak."
The warning comes just before the Thanksgiving holiday and is similar to the blanket warning that was issued one year ago, according to Digital Journal.
The one difference is that on November 21, 2018, both I.S. and Canadian consumers were warned not to eat any romaine.
The products subject to recall
bear the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The salad product items were produced from October 14, 2019, through October 16, 2019. There should not be any packages left on store shelves because they have “Best By” dates of 10/29/19 through 11/1/19. However, health officials are worried there may be packages of the salads in consumers' refrigerators.
For a complete description of all products in the recall, and to view the labels, you can go HERE.
And one other piece of information: All the recalled salad kits and bowls contain poultry or meat
, but the romaine lettuce is the suspected contaminated ingredient. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Find out where the romaine in your Ceasar salad was grown.
stu_spivack
Most of the romaine lettuce grown this time of year comes from the Salinas region of California. This year, the lettuce tested positive for E. coli O157:H7
. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall. E. coli O157:H7,
is a Shinga toxin-producing E. coli
, can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, the CDC said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating the outbreak that has sickened 40 people in more than a dozen states, while the FDA says its inquiry has led investigators to farms in Salinas
and that they are looking for the contamination source.