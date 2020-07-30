By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health An unforeseen surge of coronavirus cases in countries that had seemingly stopped their outbreaks is helping to drive the unrelenting growth of the global pandemic, undercutting predictions that a "second wave" would not occur until the fall. And in Australia, Thursday was its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic with at least 13 deaths and more than 700 new infections mainly in the southeast state of Victoria, where the government ordered all residents to wear face-coverings outside. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said current restrictions are not getting the results his government had hoped for. “On some days the virus wins, on other days we beat it," Morrison said. "But I think we’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus.” Europe has not been excluded in the rise in COVID-19 cases. A number of countries are blaming the uptick in cases on the reopening of borders, bars and nightclubs. However, in Belgium and Spain, the number of daily infections has surpassed levels not seen since early May, causing authorities to reimpose a number of restrictions. "I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, referring to Europe, as he sought to justify reimposing quarantines on travelers from Spain. Britain also is seeing more cases. Almost all the countries seeing an increase in coronavirus cases still lag far behind the United States, Brazil and India. These three countries account for nearly two-thirds of new cases reported globally in the past week. China has more than 18,000 people in quarantine amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country on Thursday. The last time China had more than 18,000 people under a medical lockdown was back in April, according to NBC News. And in Australia, Thursday was its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic with at least 13 deaths and more than 700 new infections mainly in the southeast state of Victoria, where the government ordered all residents to wear face-coverings outside.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said current restrictions are not getting the results his government had hoped for. “On some days the virus wins, on other days we beat it," Morrison said. "But I think we’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus.” CBC Canada is reporting that Morrison said that restrictions on movement would deal a blow to the economy, already in its first recession for 30 years, but failure to control the outbreaks would do more economic harm in the long run, The Washington Post adds that Japan, Israel, Lebanon and Hong Kong are among the dozens of places reporting record numbers of new cases recently - weeks after the coronavirus had supposedly been crushed and economies had begun to reopen.Europe has not been excluded in the rise in COVID-19 cases. A number of countries are blaming the uptick in cases on the reopening of borders, bars and nightclubs. However, in Belgium and Spain, the number of daily infections has surpassed levels not seen since early May, causing authorities to reimpose a number of restrictions."I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, referring to Europe, as he sought to justify reimposing quarantines on travelers from Spain. Britain also is seeing more cases.Almost all the countries seeing an increase in coronavirus cases still lag far behind the United States, Brazil and India. These three countries account for nearly two-thirds of new cases reported globally in the past week. More about coronavirus, global comeback, asiapacific, reimposing restrictions, Europe second wave coronavirus global comeback asiapacific reimposing restricti... Europe second wave