Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Health Emmy award-winning actress Michelle Stafford's organic skincare line, Skin Nation is exceptional and refreshing. This journalist has the scoop. The veteran soap actress was inspired to learn more about the chemicals that we put into our bodies ever since her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. Stafford found that most of the products people put on their bodies contain harmful toxins that may trigger health-related risks. She took matters into her own hands and developed her own organic skincare line, Skin Nation. She tested the products on herself and is a firm believer that every person can benefit from clean and natural products that are inexpensive. Skin Nation also serves didactic purposes to educate the public on what is good and healthy for the skin. This journalist tried two of the Skin Nation men's products: the "Clean Face Wash for Men" as well as the "Revive After Shave Splash for Men." The "Clean Face Wash" is a rich, moisturizing face wash that helps cleanse the face. It helps prevent dryness and it promotes vitality. Most impressive about this face wash is that it contains "activated charcoal" which experts confirm that it helps purifies the skin. It cleans oil, grit, and sweat. This is a natural way to clear bacteria and it is easy to use and safe for the skin. The "Revive After Shave Splash for Men" has a nonchalant vibe to it and it is very soothing and conditioning. It is comprised of such plant-based ingredients as organic aloe leaf juice, organic lavender water, and tea tree essential oil. Its white willow extract is anti-aging and a powerful anti-inflammatory; moreover, the "Revive After Shave Splash for Men" will certainly help boost one's confidence thanks to its natural aroma. The Verdict Overall, Skin Nation, created by Michelle Stafford, is a breath of fresh air. There is something in it for everybody, and it is highly recommended for all to make people feel more comfortable with their skin. It inspires people to care for themselves and their bodies even more. It stands out since it is free from free of synthetic ingredients. This organic, plant-based skincare line ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Skin Nation, check out its official website and Instagram page