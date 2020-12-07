Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health Wearing face masks is one of the key criteria for minimizing coronavirus infection. Yet many masks are either uncomfortable for the wearer or, when comfortable, ineffective. New masks from AirPop solve this. The ability of the mask to filter out particles varies between masks, and this is based on the efficiency rating of the mask. Most viral particles are connected with the larger particles associated with salivary and nasal excretions. Masks also need to be comfortable for the wearer, and to fit snugly around the face. Masks that are ill fitting, especially around the edges, allow exhaled air out and with this there will be the release of viral particles, should the wearer be infected. This means design is important and considering the design and wear issues, the company An AirPop face mask, developed with 3D modelling. Tim Sandle At the heart of the mask is AirPop's laboratory-certified filter, which keeps out over 99.3 percent of particles and droplets within the mask filter (based on a 0.3 micron challenge). This provided assurance that an infected person presents only a low chance of infection to others, in conjunction with other measures such as social distancing and hand and surface decontamination. A further weakness with masks is their short time of being effective. Mot surgical face masks have only a four hour wear time. With the AirPop masks, the filters offer 40 hours of wear time, and can be replaced without having to replace the whole mask. There are In testing out the masks for comfort, the masks are easy to put on and very comfortable to wear. Inside in padding and a nose support piece. The mask also fits the contours of the face and this will aid the issue of glasses steaming up for those who wear spectacles. 