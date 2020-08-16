Rate of Covid-19 infections in U.S. children steadily increasing

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The number and rate of coronavirus cases in children in the U.S. have been "steadily increasing" between March and July, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with 5,370,930 confirmed cases and 169,615 death as of Sunday. While children (age 0-17 years) make up 22 percent of the nation's population, they account for about 7.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases as of August 3, according to the CDC, reports \ The incubation period for the virus is the same for children and adults, between 2 to 14 days, with the average being about six days. Symptoms in children include fever, fatigue, cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, among other things. Children can have many of these symptoms or perhaps just a few that may appear to be non-specific. However, the most common symptoms in children are cough and/or fever. A recent systematic review estimated that 16 percent of children with SARS-CoV-2 infection are asymptomatic, but evidence suggests that as many as 45 percent of pediatric infections are asymptomatic. "Recent COVID-19 hospitalization surveillance data shows that the rate of hospitalization among children is low (8.0 per 100,000 population) compared with that in adults (164.5 per 100,000 population), but hospitalization rates in children are increasing," says the CDC. However, the CDC also points out that one in three children who are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in the United States were admitted to the intensive care unit -- the same rate for adults. In a joint report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association last week, it was noted that in the last two weeks in July, there was a 40 percent increase in child coronavirus cases across 49 states, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Washington D.C. The new report revealed that during the last two weeks of July alone, more than 97,000 children tested positive. With the school year on the brink of starting, how to safely welcome students back has been an ongoing debate between local and state leaders as some push for a return to normalcy and others fear returning to class could prove deadly for some. Many schools and universities have already had to readjust their reopening strategies following skyrocketing positive cases among students and teachers in just the first few weeks of classes. Many teachers have opted to resign or retire early to avoid putting themselves and their families at risk. And in Florida, an epicenter for the coronavirus, the state reported 8,399 new cases among children under the age of 18 in the past two weeks alone. Despite the surge, high school sports were officially approved Friday to resume this fall. 