Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Health Patients with diabetes pay far more in medical expenditures compared with the general population. In the U.S., the Hispanic population is hit disproportionately. To help address this, Hoy Health have issued Diabetes Management Kits. To help with this, To discover more, Digital Journal spoke with Digital Journal: What are the challenges faced by people with diabetes? Mario Anglada: People living with diabetes face multiple challenges. Due to hectic schedules and limited free time, they may have a difficult time eating properly, selecting good food choices, and exercising. Meal planning and adequate exercise regimens are critical for optimal control of diabetes. Additionally, those who are newly diagnosed often have limited knowledge of a proper diet for living with diabetes, which makes it a challenge for appropriate treatment. There should be recommendations to consult with a nutritionist, attend nutrition classes and meal planning sessions. It would also be beneficial to understand the Diabetic Food Pyramid and glycemic index. People with diabetes must be aware that during social gatherings, they need to maintain their diet, eat on schedule, measure and track blood sugar regularly, and notice the effects of food on their blood sugar levels. Exercise is also important to help maintain their blood pressure. For those who suffer from neuropathies or foot pain due to nerve damage, which makes it very difficult to walk, there are alternative methods to traditional exercise. Other options include swimming or sitting down exercises when supervised by a personal trainer. Finally, depression is very common and important to observe, because diabetes and lifestyle changes go hand-in-hand. DJ: What are the rates of diabetes in the U.S. and How do these vary? Anglada: There has been a reported 23.6 million people living with diabetes in the United States. According to national examination surveys, Hispanics are almost twice as likely as non-Hispanic whites to be diagnosed with diabetes by a physician. They have higher rates of end-stage renal disease, caused by diabetes, and they are 40 percent more likely to die from diabetes as non-Hispanic whites. Take some statistics: Hispanic adults are 1.7 times more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to have been diagnosed with diabetes by a physician. Plus, Hispanics were three times more likely to start treatment for end-stage renal disease related to diabetes, as compared to non-Hispanic whites; and Hispanic women were 1.5 times as likely as non-Hispanic white women to die from diabetes. DJ: How are the Latino community in particular affected? Anglada: Certain racial or ethnic groups have higher rates of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. The risk is higher even after adjusting for other factors. Statistics from The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and CDC show the risks for different groups: In the United States, type 2 diabetes is more prevalent for certain groups than for Caucasians. These people include: Native Americans, African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans. Compared to non-Hispanic white adults in the United States, Hispanics have a 12.8 percent higher risk, but this varies depending on national lineage. Currently, the rates of diagnosed diabetes are: 8.5 percent for Central and South Americans, 9.3 percent for Cubans, 13.9 percent for Mexican Americans and 14.8 percent for Puerto Ricans. DJ: What interested Hoy Health been engaging in? Anglada: Hoy Health has the only health and wellness platform for the medically underserved population, providing personalized products and services tailored to their specific needs. Hoy Health assists patients by increasing their access to care, helping them learn more about their illnesses, determining their individual needs, providing low-cost medication and adherence, managing their chronic conditions and engaging in behavior modification to help patients lead healthier and more productive lives. DJ: How are these initiatives being received by the Latino community? Anglada: The Hoy Health initiatives are highly regarded in the Latino community because we provide technology and tools designed to engage consumers and offer a best-in-class supportive environment to navigate their journey into wellness, preventive care and chronic care condition management. The initiatives are based on innovative models of care, not previously available, that solve their healthcare needs with better, faster and more cost-effective health and wellness solutions delivered via technology. DJ: How do you promote your services? Anglada: Hoy Health promotes its services through a well-coordinated marketing campaign within the continental and international Hispanic/Latino markets that is based on well-developed marketing research and consumer feedback. DJ: What do medics think of your program? Anglada: Hoy Health is highly regarded by the medical community because we provide a unique solution to existing chronic condition management in the Hispanic/Latino population that is a better, faster and more cost-effective approach to health and wellness. DJ: Do you plan to work with other communities? Anglada: Hoy Health works with the Hispanic/Latino communities throughout the continental United States, including New York/New Jersey, California, Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. In the near future, we will integrate international markets in Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, and other countries. Based on American Diabetes Association data, patients with diabetes pay approximately 2.3 times more in medical expenditures and 50 of Hispanic adults in the US are expected to develop the chronic disease type 2 diabetes. To help with this, Hoy Health has taken the initiative to provide quality healthcare and services to the underserved Latino community within the primary care market. This is through HoyRX, a medication discount voucher program for personal use or to gift a family member or friend, lowering high out-of-pocket medication costs; and HoyLIFE Diabetes Management Kits, which come with $20 worth of HoyRX vouchers good toward any generic medications prescribed by a physician. The kit comes with all necessary supplies to test daily blood glucose levels, including a blood glucose monitoring system with Bluetooth, bilingual talking function and carrying case. 