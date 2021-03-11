Email
article imagePsychology: Tips so that others will perceive you differently Special

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Health
How one presents oneself can have a major impact on success. a leading expert provides some important tips can help you put yourself out there in the best light possible, and which will impact people's perception
Leading author and experienced mind and body wellness expert, Jaya Jaya Myra, tells Digital Journal that “perception is at the root of all success or problems." Perception relates to the ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses and then building on this in relation to the way that others and ourselves are regarded, understood, and interpreted.
It follows that getting to grips with how others perceive you is of great importance. Moreover, once you understand what is involved with this it is possible to alter the way by which another person perceives you. Undertaking this can be useful for being successful at work and for building relationships.
Jaya Jaya Myra outlines five top tips for changing someone’s perception of you. The tips are:
Tip #1: Cultivate good posture
This means sitting and standing tall and proud. It is important to do so, even if you are not feeling this way. Hence, the posture and poise can alter the way people perceive you.
Tip #2: Smile
How we feel towards another person is reflected unconsciously from our faces. By working on sitting with even a partial smile, this means you come across as a more friendly and approachable person.
Tip #3: Slow down your speech.
By speaking with purpose and intentionally this can convey a sense of engagement. By pausing before you reply to someone, shows that you have listened. Also, a measured response can be useful since less is often more when it comes to a conversation.
Tip #4: Cultivate good hygiene
Being well groomed in relation to hair, nails, teeth and so on has a major impact on how people perceive you.
Tip #5: Deepen your breath
By breathing more slowly, the mind settles down, causing the body to relax. This helps to exude an aura of calm. This way you can come across as more in control.
While following the tips can be very useful in life, Myra says it is "important to remember that what someone thinks about you is a reflection of what is going on inside of them, and actually has very little to do with who you really are at your core."
She concludes with the following advice: "Do your best and be your best, and that’s all you can do.”
More about Psychology, Perception, People
 
