A new medical development has led to the creation of a refrigerated probiotic that targets gastrointestinal upsets. The probiotic is called Florajen Digestion.

A study, published in the medical journal Health, with the participation of 839 health care professionals and 404 patients, demonstrates the positive effects of the over-the-counter probiotic, Florajen Digestion upon the gastrointestinal tract. The probiotic contains a cocktail of beneficial bacteria, including species of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. The type of gastrointestinal tract conditions being investigated are often the side-effect complications triggered by the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics.

The study is titled "The Florajen Digestion Balance Patient Experience Study". With the specific benefits derived from the study, it was noted that 63 percent of the study participants reported prior gastrointestinal side-effects with antibiotic use, only 12 percent experienced a gastrointestinal upset with concomitant Florajen Digestion use.

In terms of how the medication was received, with the study group population, 93 percent of patients completed their antibiotic regimen, with 77 percent asserting that Florajen Digestion helped them complete their course of antibiotics and 88 percent said they were extremely satisfied with the probiotic. The Florajen Digestion product appeared to be of greater benefit compared with other similar treatments.

Forty one percent of patient respondents in this study revealed they had tried other probiotics with past antibiotic therapy. In terms of the probiotics, Culturelle and acidophilus were the most commonly cited. When the different types of probiotics were considered, with those people who had tried other remedies, 76 percent of patients who tried other probiotics for antibiotic-associated gastrointestinal side-effects, stated that they preferred Florajen Digestion.

The probiotics market is growing. A U.S. National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), for example, identified probiotics as the third most commonly used dietary supplement among adults. In order to avoid the microbiota disruption that a course of antibiotics can cause, many medics advise patents to take a probiotic within 2 days of starting antibiotic therapy and to continue the probiotic for a minimum of 2 - 3 weeks following antibiotic discontinuation. The aim is to reduce the side-effects and to seek improved antibiotic compliance.

Such data adds to the body of evidence that a positive effect can be obtained from probiotics in helping to reduce the risk of antibiotic-induced diarrhoea.

In general, it remains, however, important to seek medical advice when considering self-treatment. Some probiotics can cause bacteria-host interactions and unwanted side effects, or there may be insufficient evidence based medicine with which to highlight their usefulness.