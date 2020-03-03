By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling COVID-19 a "very real" challenge, adding that while the risk in Canada remains low, the federal government is monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Ontario has updated the number of new cases of coronavirus. However, as of Tuesday morning, Ontario has The Canadian government is actively monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. Canada's Chief Public Health Officer is in close contact with provincial and territorial Chief Medical Officers of Health to ensure that any cases of COVID-19 occurring in Canada continue to be rapidly identified and managed in order to protect the health of Canadians. Testing for the coronavirus is being done by Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory, although the National lab is working with provincial public health laboratories to ensure additional locations for testing will be available. As of February 25, 2020, British Columbia and Ontario are the only provinces able to confirm laboratory diagnostics for the virus that causes COVID-19. For all other provinces, their results undergo additional testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory. Trudeau, speaking live on "It's not that different than what people should be doing during flu season anyway: Washing your hands regularly, making sure you're being careful about when you feel symptoms of a cold coming down, being there to support your families, coughing into your elbows, maybe taking a little more care around travel," Trudeau said, directing people to keep up with the latest, most accurate information on the Trudeau also spoke about the "misinformation" on coronavirus being spread on social media. From scammers trying to profit off the fears, real or imagined over the virus, to fake cures "guaranteed to provide relief," the spread of false information has been proliferating online for weeks. When asked what, specifically, the Canadian and provincial governments were doing to keep people safe, Trudeau said that while other countries have taken different approaches to the virus, he's confident in Canada's current plans. "This is a moment of real challenge for Canadians and indeed for the world and we're all going to be working together to make sure that the impacts are minimized on Canadians," Trudeau said. This journalist is pleasantly surprised at Canada's "low-key" response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian government is on top of the issues surrounding the virus, and more importantly, is not hurling insults at political parties and blaming them for the coronavirus "hoax," as is being done in the United States. As of March 2, 2020, 27 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada, according to the Health Canada website. The confirmed cases include 18 in Ontario, 8 in British Columbia, and one in Quebec.However, as of Tuesday morning, Ontario has confirmed another two cases of coronavirus , bringing its total to 20 cases and an additional 45 people under investigation, according to the Ministry of Health spokesperson Hayley Chazan. 