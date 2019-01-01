Email
article imagePost-Christmas cholesterol levels revealed

Listen
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Health
It might be assumed that after eating plentiful quantities of rich food over the Holidays that cholesterol levels are high. A new study from Denmark reveals just how high cholesterol levels elevate following the end of the festive season.
From the study findings it appears that large quantities of rich Christmas food raise cholesterol levels, at least in Denmark. Following the cessation of the Christmas break, cholesterol levels are typically 20 percent higher compared with the summer. The research comes from the University of Copenhagen's Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences.
The findings are based on a survey of 25,000 Danish people, drawn from the Copenhagen General Population Study. This came up with the general finding that chances of developing elevated cholesterol levels are six times higher following the Christmas break.
According to lead researcher Dr. Anne Langsted the extent of the cholesterol level increases were unexpected: "Our study shows strong indications that cholesterol levels are influenced by the fatty food we consume when celebrating Christmas. The fact that so many people have high cholesterol readings straight after the Christmas holiday is very surprising."
The inference from the research is that those who have high cholesterol levels to begin with should consider being cautious over the holiday period. Having an excessively high level of lipids in your blood (hyperlipidemia) can have an effect on your health, such as increasing the risk of heart disease.
The research is published in the journal Atherosclerosis, with the paper headed: "The Christmas holidays are immediately followed by a period of hypercholesterolemia."
