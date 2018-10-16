Email
article imagePediaSure, Ensure, other nutrition drinks recalled in Canada

By Karen Graham     57 mins ago in Health
Ottawa - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued an updated recall for Abbott brand liquid nutrition products in 235 mL metal cans due to possible bacterial contamination.
Chicago, Illinois-based Abbott Nutrition, the maker of some of North America’s best known “dense nutrition” liquids, which are frequently used for young children and elderly or sick adults, has extended a recall originally issued on September 23, 2018.
The expanded recall is due to additional information identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation in collaboration with Abbott. CFIA acknowledges there has been one illness reported, said to be of a bacterial origin, although what the bacterial culprit might be is not reported.
The multinational corporation initially recalled three of its liquid nutrition products on September 23. The products were distributed nationwide to retailers in Canada, according to the CFIA. The CFIA notice on October 15 still only references the one illness but adds 12 additional Abbott products to the recall list.
The CFIA notice says: “Abbott is recalling certain Abbott brand formulated liquid nutrition products in 235 mL metal cans from the marketplace due to possible bacterial contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.”
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
For a complete listing of all the products on the recall list, go to the CFIA website.
The Abbott products involved in the recall.
