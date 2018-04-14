Over 200 million eggs recalled due to Salmonella infections

In a recall notice late Friday,
Rose Acre Farms said that out of an abundance of caution they were "recalling 206,749,248 eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup
, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."
On Saturday, April 14
, the FDA, along with the CDC and state and local health officials issued an alert advising consumers not to eat recalled eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County farm. The table eggs are sold under a number of different brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, and Sunshine Farms. Recalled eggs were also sold to restaurants.
Eggs ready for shipping.
Bolan Poultry Farm
The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina
and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.
At least 22 illnesses to date have been traced back to the North Carolina farm that produces 2.3 million shell eggs a day from 3.0 million laying hens. Consumers who have any of these shell eggs in their homes should not eat them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund.
Symptoms and risks of Salmonella infection
Most people infected with Salmonella
develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
However, in rare cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. In these patients, the Salmonella
infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, and then to other body sites and can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.
People most susceptible to Salmonella infection
include young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It is estimated that approximately 400 persons die each year with acute salmonellosis.
Information on product
Eggs from Rose Acre Farms will have a plant number - P-1065
and a Julian date range of 011 through 102
, printed on the cartons. For more specific information on recalled products, consumers can go to the FDA product listing.
If you find any of the recalled products in your refrigerator, do not eat them. If you think you might be sick because of ingesting the recalled eggs, contact a health care professional.