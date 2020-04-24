By By Paul Wallis 36 mins ago in Health New York - New stats indicate that 14% of New Yorkers have had COVID-19. That means there’s some sort of dynamic in transmission which makes much less sense than you’d expect. So that 14 % could have infected that many more people, about 2.7 million, in fact. They apparently didn’t. Note – United States COVID-19 stats are hampered by the early difficulties of testing and delays in getting testing equipment, just to blur the issue some more. NY hasn’t been helped by being the super-hot spot in the mix. The What if something went right? The other side of this not-very-explicable scenario is that there could be some good news based on the numbers. The questions are simple enough. • Why didn’t many more people get infected? • Is there some sort of mechanism where some people get infected and some don’t? • If so, what? Possible answers: • The lockdown worked well enough and quick enough to stop the spread after the initial onset. That is possible. Lockdown could have started just in time to prevent the spread. • Some people may not be good vectors for the virus. So many people don't get COVID-19. Even in China and Europe, the numbers have rattled around in tens of thousands, not tens of millions. There has to be some reason for that. • At least a significant percentage of people may have got the milder form of the infection. Immunity mechanisms are unknown and unproven at this stage, but perhaps that’s a working principle. • Any type of infection is a complex process. In this case, a virus has to make contact with a specific tissue. That’s a lottery-level success rate. With billions of viruses, however, the incidence is high enough to be dangerous and widespread. COVID-19 seems to be pretty inconsistent in how hard it hits and who it hits. • Viruses are weird. They change rapidly with multiple generations in a week; they may simply mutate into a different virus that behaves differently. A big city is the ideal place to get any sort of contagious disease. New York, a super-city, is the classic case. The sheer density of population could generate hundreds of thousands of cases in any scenario for any disease. If there wasn’t some other dynamic at work to reduce the numbers, the death toll would be far higher. The question here remains, “How could it miss so many people?” The obvious question is what is that dynamic? The sole function of the virus is to infect. Why wouldn’t it? What if it’s something as banal as large numbers of people taking meds which inhibit infection? What if it’s a pure statistical thing, where constant exposure raises the odds of infection? What if there’s some unknown anti-viral agent in the urban environment? That’s measurable. You can track meds and identify people at high risk through daily high exposure work. An unknown agent would have to be a consistent element in the city environment. It could be anything, but it’d be well worth finding. There’s a lot to be learned here. The world can consider itself lucky that COVID-19 isn’t the monster plague predicted for so long. Now would be a great time to do some serious number crunching and pin down why the virus hasn’t decimated New York and other big cities. It might be the key to managing these damn things much more efficiently. These numbers are equivocal in some possibly dangerous ways . COVID-19 transmission is supposed to be possible during the asymptomatic infectious stage. That’s about 2 weeks. The theory, not proven, but probably ballpark, is that one person can infect about 10-20 other people.So that 14 % could have infected that many more people, about 2.7 million, in fact. They apparently didn’t. Now would be a great time to do some serious number crunching and pin down why the virus hasn't decimated New York and other big cities. It might be the key to managing these damn things much more efficiently.