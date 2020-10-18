By By Paul Wallis 23 mins ago in Health Sydney - Being a guy, it’s not like I know a hell of a lot about tampons or menstruation. When I discovered a bad case of toxic shock caused by a tampon Staph infection, I checked it out. What I found was far worse – Nothing being done. To clarify a few issues first: • Staph is a very common microbe. It’s everywhere. Everyone has some. • It’s usually not a problem unless it can get inside the body. • Staph isn’t the only risk. Other organisms can do a lot of damage, too, notably the equally common Strep. • For these organisms to enter the body, some sort of damage to tissue must occur. • It may be that the • This issue has apparently been around for years, and there’s debate, but no solutions. • A device called a menstrual cup is apparently an alternative, but seems to have some issues with possible blood overflow (Why?) and fitting problems. • Menstrual cups, which use silicone, are apparently not damaging to tissue, and therefore safe in terms of infection risk. • Some research is being done on the problem, but the risk is now, and it seems to be taking a long time to get any meaningful results. Who’s managing this cluster? It would seem from the ridiculous/obscene number of ongoing cases that not a lot of attention is being paid to the problem. Certainly not enough, and not fast enough to prevent more cases. The “news”, excuse the ancient and increasingly inappropriate expression, is a mishmash of information about deaths, amputations, and various particle-level information about possible cures for Staph. This information is urbane enough to cause comas in its own right, let alone get anything done about the actual problem. ...And the apparent result is that every woman on Earth who uses a tampon can now look forward to this risk every 4 weeks? The hell you say. As an example of the hopeless level of public health management this takes the cake, the biscuits, and most of the café. An entire demographic is at known risk of a serious infection, and nothing happens? What a monument to total incompetence and criminal irresponsibility this is. It’s also a legal issue, buttercups This could well be grounds for massive lawsuits, class actions, and maybe even, if some of our fearless politicians would get out of people’s pockets, legislation and regulation. ...Or has this very obvious fact somehow glided past the astute intellectual dunghills of medical supplies manufacturers and their adorable associates? From what I’ve seen, there’s nothing in this situation that can’t be positively identified and fixed: Indications of vascular damage causes should be obvious. Simple redesign of super absorbent tampons can’t be that hard. Multi-testing can evaluate possible built-in countermeasures for infections. Menstrual cups could be evolved to the point where they don’t have totally avoidable size and other issues. (Membranes, perhaps, geniuses?) Someone could even go nuts and find a way of beating Staph, which is now in its third glorious decade of winning the fight against what seems to be astonishingly apathetic countermeasures research. (We’re talking money here, all you saints.) Someone could get over the usual “Oh, it’s women’s problems…Ha, ha…” infantile responses, too. Did you guys have mothers, or was that too much trouble? Of course, you could simply change the product description: “Possible risks of using this product may include: • Certain death • Amputations • Massive medical bills • Severe trauma • Any other merry little miserable things we can think of in association with our professional, moral and spiritual eunuch brethren.” It’s a serious problem. Fix it. No excuses need apply. Staph can kill, cause people to lose limbs, and more. So can Strep, sometimes. The news about tampon Staph , however, fills pages of Google news searches. It’s obviously far more common than just an occasional case. 