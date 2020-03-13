Well, gosh. All these years of chronic mismanagement and under-resourcing of the entire public health infrastructure aren’t as brilliant as we thought they were? Gee, wouldn’t that make you want a psychotic pile of criminal loser gerbil faeces to be running things? Even better, you could have terminally irresponsible skank global media destroying people’s capital while terrifying them as well! You geniuses, you. OK, so I’m a serial optimist. According to • There are 160,000 ventilators in the United States. That’s about .02 of a ventilator per person. • There are about 45,000 ICU units. • The Spanish flu would have required 740,000 ventilators. • There are 925,000 staffed hospital beds. Only about 10% of this number are suitable for seriously ill patients. • The CDC has produced four scenarios for the effect of coronavirus in the US. • The CDC models predict that 2-21 million people may require hospitalization. (These are worst case scenarios) Meanwhile, back in the clueless cluster factory Trump has grabbed the headlines with his Those are the “headlines”. From fake news to guesswork. What an improvement. Apparently nothing else is happening on planet Earth, and if it is, you have absolutely no chance of finding out what it is. (Serious journalism, you say? When? Where? How? Do we have a date? Formal wear, or will you be wearing your usual fire hydrants?) Nor, of course, is there any hard information about what’s being done about any of these things on the macro level. What possible use is all this sententious media blather? You’ve done more damage than the GFC with this panic attack on the markets alone. 