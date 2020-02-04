By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Health On Monday flights from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa began carrying patients needing urgent medical care to Amman Jordan. This is a welcome step said the World Health Organization (WHO). Move will be a long-sought confidence-building step These flights took two years to negotiate said Lise Grande at the Sanaa airport. The flights are being supervised by the UN and the WHO. The flights will first go to Amman in Georgia and then on to Cairo in Egypt. Most of the patients are women and children suffering from cancer or brain tumors. There are also patients needing organ transplants or reconstructive surgery. The Norwegian Refugee Council said it hoped that the flights would open an regular medical bridge for sick patients. The Council said there was no justification for punishing very sick civilians by blocking them from traveling to access medical treatment. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, who heads the Houthis’ Supreme Revolutionary Committee, claimed 32,000 people are registered on medical evacuation lists. Background Even since the Opening the airport again has been a key demand at UN-led peace talks and of the Houthis as well. UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths claimed in an address last month to the UN Security Council in January that the medical flight project had received a great deal of diplomatic support . According to authorities Griffiths held last minute talks with Houthi authorities last Sunday with respect the plans for the flights. About 60 patients and their relatives are expected to leave on flights this week. The UN has been attempting to try to relaunch negotiations to end the war. 