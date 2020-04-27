Op-Ed: Maryland Governor reports ‘hundreds’ of disinfectant inquiries

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Health Baltimore - Maryland isn’t having a good time with COVID-19. People are scared, and the “disinfectant syndrome” has apparently found an audience there. The Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, isn’t too impressed. With admirable tact, Governor Hogan managed to say that the messaging from leadership “wasn’t great” and left it at that. For Maryland, however, Maryland, like other states, is also battling a lack of Federal assistance with testing equipment and basic logistics. That situation, however, puts “disinfectant syndrome” in a different context. Consider this: In two months, COVID-19 has more or less equaled the same number of American deaths in the Vietnam War over 10 years. That number alone should be enough of a hint to take the problem seriously. It should also be enough to encourage serial media and other sector-based ignoramuses to keep their mouths firmly shut. The massive burden of costs and uncertainty about the future isn’t helping. This is a time when people are trying to do things for themselves to survive, physically and financially. The last thing these people need is irresponsible babble. Particularly babble which advises them to do things which could kill them or seriously poison them. It is not an excuse when someone with media experience “thinks aloud”. Everyone in media knows that all mikes are to be treated as live mikes and that any statement, sarcastic or not, is effectively a commitment. The good news is that nobody in Maryland has apparently actually ingested or injected disinfectants. For that, we may be truly thankful. Those hundreds of people would almost certainly have been hospitalized, or dead, otherwise. People have been ringing asking about the effectiveness of ingesting or injecting disinfectants . The Governor pointed out that people were trying to find ways to protect themselves, and this priceless gem of medical knowledge had suddenly emerged from the White House.With admirable tact, Governor Hogan managed to say that the messaging from leadership “wasn’t great” and left it at that. For Maryland, however, there’s an actual demographic to go with the desperation . The state’s highest-ever death toll for one day, 74 deaths, happened in the middle of these messaging issues.Maryland, like other states, is also battling a lack of Federal assistance with testing equipment and basic logistics. That situation, however, puts “disinfectant syndrome” in a different context.Consider this:In two months, COVID-19 has more or less equaled the same number of American deaths in the Vietnam War over 10 years. That number alone should be enough of a hint to take the problem seriously. It should also be enough to encourage serial media and other sector-based ignoramuses to keep their mouths firmly shut.The massive burden of costs and uncertainty about the future isn’t helping. This is a time when people are trying to do things for themselves to survive, physically and financially. The last thing these people need is irresponsible babble. Particularly babble which advises them to do things which could kill them or seriously poison them.It is not an excuse when someone with media experience “thinks aloud”. Everyone in media knows that all mikes are to be treated as live mikes and that any statement, sarcastic or not, is effectively a commitment.The good news is that nobody in Maryland has apparently actually ingested or injected disinfectants. For that, we may be truly thankful. Those hundreds of people would almost certainly have been hospitalized, or dead, otherwise. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Maryland COVID19, Governor Larry Hogan Maryland, disinfectant vs COVID19 More news from Maryland COVID19 Governor Larry Hogan... disinfectant vs COVI...